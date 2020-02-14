Stranger Things Fans React to Hopper Being Alive in New Teaser

It's official, Stranger Things fans... Chief Jim Hopper is alive! In a surprising turn of events, a brand new teaser for the fourth season of Stranger Things was released today and confirms that David Harbour's beloved character is alive (and seemingly trapped) in Russia. While it's not super surprising that Hop isn't dead (especially after the season three post-credits scene hinted there was an American being held by the Russians), it is quite shocking that they're revealing the information so soon. This is especially true considering the upcoming season doesn't even have a release date, and Harbour recently teased that he had no idea if he was coming back to the show. We assumed he was just throwing us off the scent, which is why it's so surprising that they've already broken the news. Many fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over the big reveal.

Here are some of the best reactions to the news that Hop is alive in Russia...