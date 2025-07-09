New King of The Hill Revival Preview Shares First Look at Minh

King of The Hill’s fourteenth season is hitting Hulu on August 4th, taking a decidedly different approach to Arlen, Texas and those who call it home. The Hill family has returned but quite some time has passed since we last witnessed the fan-favorite animated family. With the release of each new trailer and preview for the upcoming return giving fresh looks at classic characters, a new image has arrived that gives us our first look at Minh. Thanks to a title episode hinting at some big changes for the Souphanousinphone family, seeing Minh’s new look might be surprising for some fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Long before the fourteenth season episodes arrive on Hulu, the titles of said installments made their way to the internet. One episode happened to hold the title, “Kahn-scious Uncoupling,” leaving many King of the Hill fans wondering if Minh and Kahn divorced in the time between the previous series finale and the comeback. The relationship between the two has definitely seen its highs and lows over the previous thirteen seasons, with far more of the latter. While we’ve seen that Connie has turned out ok from the promotional material we’ve seen so far, the same might not be true for her parents. Thanks to a placeholder image used on Disney+ UK’s front page, you can get a first look at Minh in the background.

disney

A New Kahn World

In the previous seasons focusing on Arlen, Texas, Minh was voiced by actor Lauren Tom and the Hulu revival has confirmed that she will return. On the flip side, Kahn was voiced by Toby Huss, the actor who will be taking on the role of Dale following the tragic passing of Johnny Hardwick. In a recent statement, Huss addressed taking the role and how he was approaching adding the supporting character to his resume, “Johnny was one-of-a-kind and a wonderful fellow. I’m not trying to copy Johnny…I guess I’m trying to be Johnny. He laid down a really wonderful goofball character…he had a lot of weird heart to him and that’s a credit to Johnny. So all I’m trying to do is hold on to his Dale-ness. We love our guy Johnny and it’s so sad that he’s not here.”

To date, while more and more information has been revealed for the upcoming fourteenth season, there are plenty of questions that still surround the King of The Hill’s return. Throughout Hank’s history as the leading man, he has been a passionate employee of Strickland Propane, but apparently, moved to Saudi Arabia to work on a new side of the industry. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see what the impetus was for him leaving Arlen and what it was that had him finally return to the place he once called home.

Want to see what the future holds for Hank Hill and his family when the beloved animated series returns next month? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on King of The Hill and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.