One Major Daredevil Character Seemingly Won’t Be Back in Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again will be back on Disney+ for its second season next spring, but it looks like one key character won’t be returning for Season 2. Showrunner Dario Scardapane recently commemorated Born Again Season 2 wrapping production by sharing a heartfelt post on social media, thanking various members of the series’ cast and crew. Everyone from star Charlie Cox to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to the Daredevil art department (who gifted Scardapane with a custom bobblehead) were included in his caption, but fans were quick to notice one notable name that was missing: Foggy Nelson actor Elden Henson.

The implication is that Henson won’t be reprising Foggy on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 after the character’s shocking death in the Season 1 premiere. You can check out Scardapane’s post in the space below:

After playing Foggy in 38 episodes across three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil, Henson returned for Born Again, but his role on the revival was shorter-lived. Foggy is murdered by Bullseye in the first episode, “Heaven’s Half Hour,” a tragedy that causes Matt Murdock to stop operating as Daredevil for an extended period of time. The twist was a very shocking development that upset fans, who felt misled by the creative team.

In the wake of Foggy’s demise, many fans were hopeful that the character could return. That didn’t happen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, but there is precedence for such a reveal in the comics. In “The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson,” Foggy survives a stabbing and accepts the FBI’s offer to go into the witness protection program (some viewers thought the address for Matt, Foggy, and Karen Page’s law office was an Easter egg confirming Born Again would adapt this storyline). For his part, Scardapane has said “you can’t do this show” without Karen and Foggy, who he considers to be Matt’s family.

There are two plausible explanations for why Henson’s name is missing from Scardapane’s post caption. One is that the actor truly isn’t in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The other is that Scardapane is doing his part to keep a surprise intact. If Foggy is going to return, that’s something Marvel wouldn’t want to reveal now, several months before Born Again Season 2’s premiere. The show doesn’t return until March 2026, so there’s no need to reveal Henson’s involvement. Even if the character is only featured in flashbacks or a dream sequence, keeping his role under wraps would help maximize its impact when people get a chance to watch the show.

Fans would be disappointed if Foggy didn’t come back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. His dynamic with Matt Murdock was a highlight of the original Netflix series, and it would be great to see the two of them back together. At the same time, it might be best for storytelling purposes if Foggy stays dead. Comic book adaptations have featured plenty of fake-out deaths in the past, but that device runs the risk of undermining the drama and character arcs that came before. Foggy’s death obviously had a profound impact on Matt and helped inform his development over the course of Season 1. There’s a way for Foggy’s spirit to be present in Season 2 even if he isn’t physically there. Matt and Karen are assembling an army to fight back against Wilson Fisk, standing up to corruption in Foggy’s memory.