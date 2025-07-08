Demon Slayer’s New Movie is Going to Be Longer Than an Avengers Movie

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up to return to theaters soon with the first film in a whole new trilogy of films, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Chapter 1 has confirmed it’s going to feature a runtime longer than three of the Avengers movies. Following the end of the Hashira Training arc seen in the TV anime’s fourth season, Demon Slayer announced that the anime franchise was going to continue with three theatrical feature films taking on the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. And it’s finally hitting theaters in Japan later this month.

Dubbed as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Chapter 1 in Japan, the first film of this trilogy is ready to kick off special early screenings of the film in the territory ahead of its full release later this July. With new tickets now popping up for the film’s premiere, listings for the film on its official website have also confirmed it’s going to have a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes, which beats out the runtimes for The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Infinity War.

What Does This Mean for Demon Slayer’s New Movie?

The Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original Demon Slayer manga is the longest arc of the series overall, so it had raised a big question as to how three films were going to be able to tackle it all. This runtime seems to suggest that we’ll see a good portion of this arc settled by the time it comes to an end, and it’s possible that fans will get a lot of story momentum packed into a movie of this length. There’s a lot that needs to get done to bring the anime franchise as a whole to an end, so this runtime is a good sign for the future.

The Infinity Castle arc pits Tanjiro Kamado and the others against Muzan Kibutsuji’s final demonic forces, and that means there are some final battles that need to be resolved by the time the trilogy comes to an end. Each of the core characters has a big opponent they will be squaring off against from within the castle, so fans are going to be treated to some massive events before it’s all over. And by the looks of this runtime for the first of these new films, it’s going to start off with a bang.

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Come Out?

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (outside of Japan), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th (and will also be available in IMAX and premium movie formats). The release windows or dates for the other two films in the trilogy have yet to be revealed as of this time, but there hopefully won’t be a big of gap between the releases.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment tease Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle as such, “As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”