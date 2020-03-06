What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 Gets First Teaser

A new season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows is set to debut next month, with the first teaser of the new episodes teasing just as much vampiric silliness as the debut season offered. The first episodes of the debut season mirrored some of the events of the 2014 film upon which the series is based, but over the course of that initial season, the story was taken in all-new directions and set the stage for this new season to fully cement itself as its own entity that won't be compared to the film. Check out the new teaser below and tune in to the season premiere on April 15th.

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. In Season Two, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.

The first season finale brought with it some major reveals that set the stage for Season Two to be drastically different, as it was revealed that Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who had been hoping to be turned into a vampire, was actually a descendant of legendary vampire hunter Van Helsing.

“Before all the vampire-killing stuff, I would like to explore Guillermo as a human being,” co-executive producer and writer Stefani Robinson shared with IndieWire last year. “He’s got a family, he has friends, and he went to school. He’s very much a person that lives in the present day with vampires and delving into his real world and how he balances the two, what lies he has to tell to his family. Does he go home for Thanksgiving?”

The first season featured a number of supernatural elements, with this new season set to expand the scope of the series even further.

“There’s an unending list of supernatural characters both familiar and unfamiliar,” Robinson confirmed. “And we have the luxury of taking things up to see what we could comment on about society or not. That’s the beauty of the show too; it can just be silly and funny through these supernatural characters.”

Check out the season premiere of What We Do in the Shadows on April 15th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.