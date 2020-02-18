First Look at What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 Unveils Undead Haley Joel Osment

When April 15th comes around, Hayley Joel Osment's career will have officially gone full circle. The Sixth Sense alumnus has joined the cast of What We Do In The Shadows and will be playing one of the show's undead characters in its sophomore outing. Osment is playing Topher, a character that briefly appears to aid Laszlo (Matt Berry ) and Nadja (Natalie Demetriou). Entertainment Weekly has since revealed the first look of Osment's character, which you can see below.

According to the actor, his character is a thorn in Guillermo's (Harvey Guillen) side from the moment they meet. "Topher is instantly a hit with everyone, except Guillermo [Harvey Guillén],” Osment tells EW. “He’s a threat to his position in the house. The vampires don’t treat Guillermo well, and here comes Topher with so many qualities they admire. This creates a lot of tension. The house is a dangerous place and some things happen to him. Luckily, the vampires don’t care and they still keep him around, even if he’s a limb short.”

What We Do In The Shadows creator Jemaine Clement says the role is one Osment auditioned for after becoming a huge fan of the series over the course of its inaugural season on FX.

(Photo: Russ Martin/FX)

“We have a lot of great guest stars on the show this season,” says Clement. “Fans will see Haley Joel Osment in the premiere. Everyone fell in love with him! He’s a really talented actor, obviously. And we had no idea how funny he is. He only appears in one episode but it’s a huge character change. He gets to play on the other more scarier side.”

The writer adds, “He came in for an audition and we were surprised to see him. He’s a fan of the show and the movie and he was keen to be on Shadows, so he put his name up for it. He did a great audition.”

The series featured a star-studded cast of guest stars in its first season, including Nick Kroll, Dave Bautista, Kristen Schaal, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo, Paul Reubens, and Wesley Snipes.

What We Do In The Shadows returns to FX April 15th.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!