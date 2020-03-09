Spiral: From the Book of Saw Fan Poster Is Better Than the Real Deal

Earlier today a new international poster for Spiral: From the Book of Saw was released, offering a fresh tease of the Chris Rock-led film which serves as a new chapter in the franchise. The new film is seemingly not tied down to the extensive (and sometimes confusing) continuity of the horror franchise's previous eight movies, foraging a new path while using the concept of the series as blueprint. The differences between the original films in the series and the new one could not be more clear than in the marketing materials, so one fan took it upon themselves to make a version that feels more in line with the past movies.

The official posters for Spiral have a very distinct quality to them, mostly showcasing Chris Rock standing in various locations with a subtle spiral somewhere in the design. Color wise they're all quite blue/orange heavy, the type of color design notably known for action & sci-fi films, and has more of a distinct thriller vibe to it.

Compared to the original Saw franchise posters this is a major departure, the artwork for which ranged from grimy depictions of the film's traps, severed fingers/heads, and almost exclusively black/white color palettes. Reddit user /u/MrFlinker has created a new fan poster that manages to blend both art styles for the franchise while also maintaining consistency with the new movie's altered storyline (and ever present spirals). Check it out and compare it to the official posters below!

The new film has been in the works for some years now, with Saw franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell previously revealed that Chris Rock had expressed interest to him on working in the franchise five years age, four years before Rock became attached to the project.

Though Whanell and James Wan who created the series aren't involved, the movie will bring back heavy hitters from the franchise's past. Director Darren Lynn Bousman stepped behind the camera for the film, marking his fourth film in the series while Jigsaw screenwriters Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger penned the script. In the film Rock plays a police detective at the center of a grisly investigation into sadistic murders that are "eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past."

Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 15th.

