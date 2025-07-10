Steam Users Gifted 4 Free Games Worth Over $150

PC users on Steam have been surprised with not one, not two, not three, but four free games. One of these new free Steam games is only normally $2, so it is not that noteworthy. However, the normal asking price for the other three free games is as follows: $80, $40, and $30. And according to Steam user reviews, all four new free Steam games are worth checking out, even the one that that is normally only a couple of bucks. That said, these deals are only available for a limited time. More specifically, each of these Steam games are only free until July 17. After this, each will revert back to their normal asking price.

The most noteworthy of the four free Steam games is tactical game Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, a 2017 release from Black Lab Games and Slitherine. Normally $40, this PC game has been on Steam for a while, but this is the first it has been free. And according to its 2,463 user reviews, the game is pretty good, or at least that is what an 86% approval rating suggests.

Meanwhile, the Steam game that normally costs $80 is Fantasy General II from the same publisher, but developer Owned by Gravity. Released in 2019, Fantasy General II is a turn-based strategy game with an 81% approval rating after nearly 1,000 user reviews on Steam.

Also from Slitherine is Field of Glory II: Medieval, developed by Byzantine Games. This 2021 turn-based tactics game normally costs $30 and has itself an 85% approval rating after nearly 400 user reviews. All three of these games, as a result, have a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

The last free Steam game made free today is Caribbean Crashers, another strategy game but from Bloxhill. As it is normal $2 asking price suggests, it is quite the humble experience, but its 96% approval rating suggests it is an enjoyable, humble experience.

Once downloaded, all four of these Steam games are free to keep in your library perpetually. In other words, these should not be confused with free trials. There is a deadline on the offer, but each deal is for the full game and each is free to keep forever.

