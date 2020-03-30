Locke & Key Fans Celebrate Season 2 Renewal

Netflix today announced that it has renewed Locke & Key for a second season. Considering the long hard road the comics adaptation had getting to completion, its no wonder fans are excited to hear that the show will continue for another season on the streaming service. "We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke & Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators," showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement when the new of he renewal broke. "We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story."

"More keys, more demons, more aloha," the official Locke & Key Twitter account tweeted. "Locke & Key is officially returning for Season 2!"

Also via the announcements, "Based on the incredible graphic novel from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn," said Netflix vice president of originals Brian Wright. "We are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for season two."

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (IT) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories: The Movie) as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.

Executive Producers for Locke & Key are: Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Lindsey Springer for Genre Arts, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Tim Southam, Michael Morris, John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.

Keep reading to see how fans are reacting to the news.