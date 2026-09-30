New Look at Wednesday Season 3 Has Fans All Saying the Same Thing, And They’re Right

Netflix’s Wednesday has been a breakout favorite that’s revitalized the Addams Family franchise, while also giving director Tim Burton one of his biggest hits in years. Headed into Season 3, Wednesday is leaning even further into the Addams Family universe, with a new mystery that concerns Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) and her family history.

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Netflix is officially announcing the end of production on Wednesday Season 3 with a new promo image. It gives fans a first look at Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, sporting some new fashion and looking retro-cool as she sits at a desk, typing on a vintage typewriter.

See the first look at Wednesday Season 3 below!

Fans Are Getting Tired of The Long Wait for Wednesday

Netflix

Unfortunately, this nice look at Season 3 also carries some frustrating implications about when we’ll actually get it.

Wednesday Season 1 was released in 2022, and Season 2 didn’t arrive until 2025. Aside from unique delays caused by the Hollywood strikes of 2023, it’s still an average of a two-year wait between seasons. So even though Season 3 is finishing production in the Fall of 2026, the extensive post-production work on the show means we won’t see it until Fall of 2027, at the earliest. Each season of Wednesday only consists of 8 episodes; Season 2 was released in two 4-episode batches, with a month -long stretch between them. So, we could get Wednesday Season 3 – Part I in Fall of 2027, before getting Season 3 – Part II in the first quarter of 2028. Nothing official has been announced, so we’ll see how it plays out.

The wait could also soon be over: Jenna Ortega and others involved with the show have indicated that Season 3 could be the last one. Apparently, one big change will be Wednesday Addams and her peers being seniors at the Nevermore Academy. That arc seems like it could bring the show to an end, as young people enter the strange, macabre world of adulthood. “This season, especially because the kids are seniors in high school now, we’re dealing with more confrontational feelings regarding family and what it means to be an adult and what you see for your life,” Ortega told Esquire.“It’s not really until you get to the precipice of adulthood that you start to realize, Oh, God, well, maybe I’ve got to have a plan.”

The cast of Wednesday Season 3 features Jenna Ortega in the titular role, along with Eva Green, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer. The series also features Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joanna Lumley, Winona Ryder, Chris Sarandon, Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, James Lance, and Fred Armisen.

Wednesday Season 3 is now in post-production. No release date has been announced. What do you want to see happen in Season 3? Let us know in the comments!