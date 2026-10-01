Appofeniacs: Sean Gunn’s New Horror Comedy Takes On The AI Era While Keeping Indie Films Alive (Exclusive)

Play video

Appofeniacs opens with a much-needed definition of the titular condition, “Apophenia,” which is “the tendency to perceive meaningful connections between unrelated things.” It’s a mental condition commonly seen in those suffering from schizophrenia, or (more relevant to this film) those who tend to engage with conspiracy theories. The film follows several different sets of characters who all get set on a bloody collision course when one obnoxious chad decides to use his smartphone apps and a touch of AI to exact some petty revenge against some strangers who annoyed him. Instead, the deepfakes, catfishing, and false posts set off a bloody wave of real-world consequences between scorned lovers, a social pariah, and some violent crooks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film was both written and directed by Chris Marrs Piliero, who made the film on a minuscule budget. However, one of the more notable stars of Appofeniacs also turned out to be one of its biggest champions: Sean Gunn, who has starred in many of his brother James Gunn’s films (Superman, Guardians of the Galaxy), as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and horror-thrillers like The Belko Experiment. Gunn joined Appofeniacs as an executive producer, as well as taking on a role as “Clinto Binto,” a craftsman who specializes in making premium (and functional) cosplay weapons and accessories.

Without spoilers, Appofenicas is a balls-to-the-wall experience from the opening scene. Sex, murder, and mayhem are all part of the fallout when people get false realities or narratives fed to them through social media and videos. And clearly, it’s an issue that anyone in today’s world can relate to – including Sean Gunn.

Sean Gunn Talks Appofeniacs & Keeping Low-Budget Filmmaking Alive

Play video

Sean Gunn got his first film role 30 years ago, and in that time has been on some of the biggest film sets and productions in the world. At age 50, Gunn is now starting to branch out from being just a performer; in addition to starring in Appofeniacs, he also came on the project as one of the executive producers. “We talked about me having a larger role in, in helping the project get made,” Gunn said. “And I, I think that something that I’ve definitely learned in my now three decades in the business is that with a movie like this where you have a talented director who’s working on a small budget, you want to make sure that the pieces are in place to provide that creator with the tools that they need to tell the story and then kind of get out of their way, you know? Kind of let ’em cook. And I found that I was always there if he had questions or specific things to go over.”

“But, more than that, I was able to do a lot more once the movie was actually in the can… You know, in terms of, like, watching an edit, giving notes on the edit, things like that, and like trying to do what I can to help it find a home and get in front of the eyeballs that it needs to get in front of to find its audience.”

Screenshot

As stated, Appofeniacs is very much an indie film. As per Gunn, “We really had a really small budget. This is like a couple hundred grand that this movie was made for, which is, you know, just incredibly difficult to make a watchable movie for that amount of money, much less a good one. And so, once you say yes to a project like that, you’re kind of holding on for the ride, and trying to trying to to steer this thing to, to where it needs to go.”

Low budgets certainly aren’t holding horror films (in particular) back from greatness: just ask Curry Barker how his investment of $600K-$700K to make Obsession is working out (pop-culture breakthrough fame and almost $520 million at the box office). For Gunn, the budget isn’t an issue if the story still gets told in a compelling way. “I like seeing really good stories see the light of day,” he said. So when you read something and it’s interesting and it’s cool and it’s fresh, I want to do what I can to help. And I’ll always be a performer. It’s not that I’m like, you know, transitioning from one career to another. I’m always going to be an actor. But as I get older in my career, and as I get a little bit more… ability to help things get made, I’m going to do that. I want to help. I want to help movies get made. And I love making low-budget stuff in addition to big-budget stuff.”

Gunn Brings The Comic-Con World to Appofeniacs

Sean Gunn & Aaron Holliday in Appofeniacs / Magenta Light Studios

In the film, Sean Gunn plays “Clinto Binto,” a purveyor of top-line cosplay costumes and accessories that actually perform realistic functions: The swords cut, the flamethrowers flame, and it only gets crazier from there. By the time the final act devolves into full mayhem, Clinto’s wares quickly become invaluable items of survival. Talking with Gunn, he made it clear this role was a joy for him to play, as a true-blue member of fandom culture.

“You know, I’ve been in the ‘Con world for over a decade. I’ve done… I think I’m over 130 conventions or something by now. So I knew the world. It was one of the things that, when I read it, when Chris asked me to be in it, I’m like, ‘There’s only one role you can be talking about.’ Because it’s the only role in the movie that I’m right for. I know people like that. I know men and women who make high-end accessories and costumes and things like that for cosplayers. And so first of all, I didn’t want to send it up, and I didn’t want to make fun of any of that world because… that’s not the idea there. I wanted to take it very seriously and know that this guy Quinto is an artisan. He makes great stuff. And to approach it from that point of view.”

Sean Gunn in Appofeniacs / Magenta Light Studios

As reverent as he may have been towards the fandom culture and industry, it is still Sean Gunn in the role. He’s rightly earned a signature as the smirking, self-assured type. And Clinto is certainly everything you expect from Sean Gunn. “Does he have a little bit of an ego about it? Sure. But who wouldn’t? When you’re as good as he is at what he’s doing.”

If you want to see just how good at his work Clinto Binto is, go out and see Appofeniacs when it hits theaters this weekend.