Stephen King Fans Are Loving His Rap Album April Fool's Prank

The coronavirus pandemic and necessary quarantine has put people around the world on edge, with the arrival of April Fool's Day making everyone apprehensive about what to believe on the internet. Despite being nervous about the ways in which people would attempt to pull pranks, author Stephen King wasn't shy about dropping a prank to all of his fans, as he shared a link to his website claiming that he was going to be releasing his first rap album. While the author has regularly demonstrated his creativity in the realm of terrifying tales, this prank was a welcome relief to the many macabre ways King could have pulled off a ruse.

"Building on the success of his collaboration with John Mellencamp, The Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, and calling upon his years of performing with The Rock Bottom Remainders, Stephen is now lending his vocal verbosity to a whole new genre. Stephen takes on the persona of Slim Scary in his solo musical debut, The Rap Bottom Remaineder, and your ears may never be the same," King's website reads. "Since 2001, Slim Scary has been looking for the perfect beat, but he only recently found the blueprint. Raising hell and ready to step in the ring, the infamous Slim Scary is strictly business while goin’ off in his 36 chambrays (purchased from Paul’s Boutique). Liquid s-words will flow when this album drops."

The tracklist went on to include a number of references to King's works, while also including a link to a "preview" of the album, which brought up a video of Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up."

Scroll down to see what King fans thought of his prank!