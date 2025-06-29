This 2025 Horror Film Is a Better Final Destination Than Every Final Destination Movie

2025 saw the return of the Final Destination franchise with Final Destination Bloodlines, which received the best reviews of the series and is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise. One would think this was the revitalization that Final Destination needed to continue, but there was another 2025 movie that sparked excitement for the series, and perhaps did it better than every Final Destination film before it. The Monkey, directed by Osgood Perkins and based on Stephen King’s short story of the same name, explores the concept of horrific accidents, featuring Rube Goldberg-type deaths that unfold in both terrifying and hilarious ways.

Despite having a similar premise to the Final Destination films, its signature style and ability to tackle themes of life and death make it stand out among the popular series and surpass what makes that franchise so beloved. Perkins’s ability to find humanity in the bizarre moments makes The Monkey a must-watch for horror fans.

Why The Monkey Is Better Than Every Final Destination Movie

Something that the Final Destination films lack is a memorable visual style. Despite most of the entries being directed by a different person, it’s almost impossible to tell the difference in direction across the sequels. Osgood Perkins puts so much of his style into The Monkey, utilizing a wacky tone and wide angles, creating an experience that no other filmmaker could replicate. While the somewhat serious nature of the Final Destination movies have their charm, The Monkey takes it to a new level.

The Final Destination franchise sees death as an invisible force, The Monkey however puts a face to the evil. A monkey playing a small drum may seem like a silly gag, but when it winds up, the film becomes ten times more intense. The song that plays from the monkey also brings a tempo to the scene, giving the audience an uneasy feeling of what will happen next and who the victim will be. Having a physical embodiment of death seems like such an easy tactic to convey horror, but it is done so effectively by Perkins and the rest of the filmmaking team.

The Monkey uses the accidental deaths as a means of comedy. There are times in the Final Destination series where deaths are viewed as funny, including the piano kill in the opening of Final Destination Bloodlines, but for the most part, the audience is supposed to be scared of what’s happening on screen. The idea of an accidental death is funny in concept, and Perkins capitalizes on this in the most perfect ways. Whether it’s a swarm of bees flying into someone’s mouth or an electrical malfunction blowing someone up in a swimming pool, The Monkey comes up with ingenious ways to explore accidental deaths.

A Stronger Story and Empathetic Characters Make The Monkey Much Better Than Final Destination

Both The Monkey and the Final Destination films explore the idea of death being inevitable, but what sets The Monkey apart from its fellow horror film is its character progression. Every character in the Final Destination series lacks growth and development, only focusing on trying to survive by the end of the film. In The Monkey, the film focuses on Hal (Theo James), a man too afraid to live his life because of the death that looms over him. This makes for a compelling storyline to follow in a film about accidental deaths, making for a more emotional experience compared to the Final Destination films.

The Final Destination series has its fair share of acclaimed actors, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Tony Todd, who push their characters to new heights, but Theo James is much stronger with his work in The Monkey. Not only does he play an empathetic, middle-aged man perfectly, but he also plays the main antagonist and twin brother of Hal, Bill. James is able to differentiate the roles seamlessly, playing an egotistical maniac as well as a kind-hearted brother, simultaneously. It may not be an Oscar-worthy performance, but it drives the film’s emotional beats in highly satisfying ways.

Although the Final Destination franchise has lots to love, The Monkey is able to replicate the series’ best moments while doing something entirely refreshing with the concept. It may not be as scary, but its strong sense of style, characters, and story make for an overall stronger experience compared to anything the Final Destination has delivered so far, and it is a must-watch horror movie of 2025.

The Monkey is available to watch on Blu-ray and VOD.