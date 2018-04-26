Paramount Developing ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel

After the film’s surprising box office success, fans can expect to return to the deathly silent world of A Quiet Place.

During Paramount Pictures‘ presentation at CinemaCon, CEO Jim Gianopulos announced the studio is currently developing a sequel to John Krasinki’s hit horror film, though no further details were announced.

The news is hardly surprising given the $213.3 million A Quiet Place made at the box office since its premiere on April 6th, and the film’s writers previously expressed they have many ideas they could use for a sequel.

“It’s such a fun world,” co-writer Bryan Woods said to Fandango. “There are so many things you could do.”

Co-writer Scott Beck added on to that sentiment, saying that they wrote some ideas down that were discarded from the first film.

“There are so many discarded set pieces, too, just hiding out on Word documents on our computer,” Beck said. “So, yeah, there are certainly so many stories you could tell. It’s just really, at the end of the day, who are the characters in this and what does this situation mean to that dynamic?”

There was a rumor that A Quiet Place could have been a Cloverfield sequel, as the sci-fi franchise is also a part of Paramount’s library, but producer Brad Fuller has since debunked that.

“We just kind of laughed about it, because I have no idea how that started. This was never going to be a Cloverfield movie,” Fuller said to CinemaBlend. “It was a spec script that we bought at Paramount 18 months ago and never had anything to do with Cloverfield. I don’t know where that started. No one ever asked us about it. It was just one of those things where the first teaser was released and people started to play the game. I think it kind of went away when the Cloverfield movie, you know the Paradox, came out. No one’s really brought it up since then but I have no idea where that started.”

Depending on the timeline, Paramount might have to look for a different director to helm the production as Krasinski has already revealed his next film.

“The project will adapt a short story by Cecil Castellucci titled We Have Always Lived on Mars that centers on a woman who is among a handful of descendants of a Martian colony long-abandoned by Earth following a cataclysm,” Krasinski revealed to the Hollywood Reporter. “The woman one day finds she can breathe the air on Mars, upending her world and that of her fellow colonists.”

There’s no word yet on when we can expect the sequel to A Quiet Place.

