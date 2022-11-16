A Quiet Place: Day One Director Confirms Joseph Quinn Casting

A Quiet Place: Day One is scheduled to be released in 2024 and it will mark the first film of the franchise to be helmed by someone other than John Krasinski. The prequel is being directed by Michael Sarnoski who is best known for writing and directing Nicolas Cage's 2021 critical darling, Pig. Earlier today, Deadline reported that Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn was in talks to join the upcoming horror film, which will also star Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o. Soon after the news dropped, Sarnoski took to social media to confirm Quinn's casting.

"More exciting casting news. Welcome, Joseph Quinn!" Sarnoski shared on Twitter. "WE ARE SO EXTREMELY EXCITED! TREAT HIM WELL MICHAEL," one fan wrote in the comments. "I promise," Sarnoski replied. You can check out the post below:

Is A Quiet Place 3 Happening?

A Quiet Place: Day One is just one of the upcoming movies in the franchise. A fourth film that follows the events of A Quiet Place: Part Two is also in development and will be the third one directed by John Krasinski. Day One is set for release in 2024, with A Quiet Place 3 set for 2025. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller are producing A Quiet Place: Day One through their Platinum Dunes imprint, with Krasinski's Sunday Night banner co-producing, and his producing partner Allyson Seeger acting as executive producer of the prequel.

Will Joseph Quinn Return To Stranger Things?

A Quiet Place: Day One is set to go into production around the same time as Stranger Things' fifth season, which could kill the rumors that Quinn will return to the show as Eddie Munson. However, David Harbor is expected to film Thunderbolts at the same time as the final season, so anything is possible. Eddie became an instant fan favorite but was killed by the demo-bats during the big showdown with Vecna in the Season 4 finale. Despite the character's death, there are some fan theories floating around, including the idea that he could return as a vampire or be one of Vecna's Lieutenants. Recently, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) had a chat with Entertainment Tonight and was asked about the possibility of Eddie's return.

"I mean, it's a good fan theory," Brown said of the idea that Eddie could come back as one of Vecna's Lieutenants. She also addresses some of the major deaths in the series. "I loved Billy. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in Season 3. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that. And the same thing with Papa in this season."

A Quiet Place: Day One is currently scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024.