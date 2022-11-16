Thunderbolts: David Harbour to Film Marvel Movie and Stranger Things Final Season at Same Time

David Harbour might be the busiest man in superhero cinema. The actor is currently promoting his latest film, the ultra-bloody Violent Night, and will soon begin filming two of his biggest projects yet. In fact, the actor said in one recent interview he fully expects to film both Thunderbolts and the final season of Stranger Things at the same time, bouncing between the two productions as they both film in and around Atlanta.

"It's going to have to be a back-and-forth with me. They're going to have to sort of share me," Harbour told Collider in support of his Christmas flick. "And so it is kind of like, I don't know exactly how they're working it, but it's a week on, week off, two weeks on, two weeks off, something like that where I would go back and forth. They both are being shot in Atlanta. That may have also been structured in a certain way, but yes, it is helpful. So I can just literally shoot a scene in Stranger Things and get in my car and run over to the Marvel scene to shoot a scene there maybe."

What is Thunderbolts about?

While Harbour doesn't know the exact details of the Marvel film, the Stranger Things star told ComicBook.com earlier this month he knows the overall story, revealing the closing moments of the film should change the MCU forever.

"I have not read a script, but I have been told the arc of the story and how the story goes," Harbour said. "It's very cool. It's very unique. It also has all this cool action and comedy, from what has been described to me, and then there is a bomb drop thing we add to the universe, which will be very exciting for the movie to do at the end of this particular phase that we're ending."

When is Thunderbolts being released?

Thunderbolts is set for release on July 26, 2024.

What characters would you like to see take part in Marvel's Thunderbolts flick? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!