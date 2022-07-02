Stranger Things Fans Struggling to Deal With Shocking Death in Season 4 Finale

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.

Before meeting his tragic end, Eddie whips out his guitar and plays Metallica's "Master of Puppets" to distract the bats. It's an epic moment that buys the others time before Dustin and Eddie make their own escape. As Dustin heads back to Hawkins through the gate in Eddie's trailer, Eddie decides to stay and distract the bats a little longer. Dustin tries to come back and help him, but it's too late, and Eddie dies tragically in his arms. Needless to say, fans are currently in their feels about the death on social media.

"I can say there's a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing," Quinn previously told The Guardian. "I can't wait for people to see that ... I won't say what song it is, but I think people are gonna be excited when they hear it," creator Ross Duffer added when talking to Entertainment Weekly.

You can check out some of the reactions to Eddie's death below...