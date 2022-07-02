Stranger Things Fans Struggling to Deal With Shocking Death in Season 4 Finale
The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.
Before meeting his tragic end, Eddie whips out his guitar and plays Metallica's "Master of Puppets" to distract the bats. It's an epic moment that buys the others time before Dustin and Eddie make their own escape. As Dustin heads back to Hawkins through the gate in Eddie's trailer, Eddie decides to stay and distract the bats a little longer. Dustin tries to come back and help him, but it's too late, and Eddie dies tragically in his arms. Needless to say, fans are currently in their feels about the death on social media.
"I can say there's a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing," Quinn previously told The Guardian. "I can't wait for people to see that ... I won't say what song it is, but I think people are gonna be excited when they hear it," creator Ross Duffer added when talking to Entertainment Weekly.
You can check out some of the reactions to Eddie's death below...
eddie munson, our hero who deserved to graduate #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/xE7Asc6K8r— kaelynn | ST4 SPOILERS (@eddiemvnsonn) July 1, 2022
i am so fucking proud of eddie munson— eddie munson supremacy | st spoilers (@hellfireIover) July 1, 2022
ME RUNNING AWAY AND NOT ACCEPTING EDDIES DEATH #StrangerThings4 #eddiemunson pic.twitter.com/QeVMHP5bx4— forjeongyeon (@for_jeongyeon_) July 1, 2022
the fact that eddie munson will never get to graduate, snatches his diploma & runs like hell out of there like he always planned, this hits different now 😭#StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/lpuvnVIpb0— 💭 (@sthingsthinker) July 1, 2022
Me trying to save Eddie Munson from those bats #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/vm0XRNnvsb— Jalen 🧤 (@TatumBrownOG) July 1, 2022
EDDIE MUNSON. IS AN ICON. HES A LEGEND. HE IS THE MOMENT #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/gDQTWQYiSz— jose (@joseftmendes) July 1, 2022
Me if season five doesn’t include Eddie’s death being fake #StrangerThings #EDDIEMUNSON pic.twitter.com/zyw7vPguJx— alexandra dishman (@alexelise33) July 1, 2022
when dustin gave eddie’s uncle his guitar pick 🥹#StrangerThings #EDDIEMUNSON pic.twitter.com/ZB4fbycebv— yazmin 🧟 (@y3zmn) July 1, 2022
“i wish everyone had gotten to know him… really know him. because they would’ve really loved him, mr. munson. they would’ve loved him. even in the end, he never stopped being eddie. despite everything. i never even saw him get mad.” #StrangerThings #EDDIEMUNSON pic.twitter.com/vlQ74np2rl— nickie🌼// stranger things spoilers (@levistittes) July 1, 2022
it’s the way nobody recognized eddie’s sacrifice except dustin. IDGAF RN ABOUT NANCY AND JONATHANS SHIT #EDDIEMUNSON #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/UdlI11RmGF— Wonder (@rednow_15) July 1, 2022
If the multiverse exists, I hope Eddie Munson is happily playing dungeons and dragons with his friends, has proven his innocence and become known as Hawkin's hero, got his diploma, and is passionately pursuing his passion for playing guitar. #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/dNvN3H1Nl2— ☽ (@lvccmp) July 1, 2022
eddie munson will always remain as one of the most loved characters from all stranger things seasons pic.twitter.com/lBFuQ1zpgn— gi 🫧 eddie munson (@eddiesroyal) July 1, 2022