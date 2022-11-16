A Quiet Place: Day One Adds Stranger Things Breakout Star

After winning over countless fans in Season 4 of Stranger Things, Eddie Munson actor Joseph Quinn may have found his next major franchise, with Deadline reporting that the actor is in talks to star in A Quiet Place: Day One. As the title implies, fans know that the new film will unfold in the early stages of the global invasion from another planet, but other than that, plot details are being kept to a minimum. Lupita Nyong'o was previously announced as starring in the film while Day One will be written and directed by Pig's Michael Sarnoski. A Quiet Place: Day One currently has a March 8, 2024 release date.

This prequel isn't the only new film in the franchise on the horizon, as director John Krasinski is returning to the series for a third installment, which is slated to land in theaters sometime in 2025. With the previous film picking up shortly after the events of the debut film, it's unknown what the premise of the third film could be or if we could expect any major time jumps with that project.

The original 2018 film marked Krasinski's first directorial effort in the world of horror, with the project going on to be a major financial and critical success. With the narrative being an original storyline that wasn't inspired by any preexisting properties, while also being a world full of immense potential, we won't be surprised if this is merely the start of an ever-expanding global franchise in the coming years.

Despite Stranger Things fans being excited to see Quinn making the jump into another major property, this will also likely evoke some disappointment, as this film's production schedule is sure to have some overlap with Season 5 of Stranger Things. However, with Eddie Munson having been both introduced and killed off in Season 4 of the series, his time in that franchise seemingly came to an end, even if fans held out hope that he could somehow return in the final season.

Fans who have been paying close attention to comments creators the Duffer brothers have shared about Eddie, however, will know that they confirmed earlier this summer that both he and Matthew Modine's Dr. Brenner were definitively dead.

