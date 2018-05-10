‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel Might Explore Who Was On Other End Of The Fires

One of the surprise horror hits of the year (so far) has been A Quiet Place, a film which has earned both critical praise and success at the box office, leading to the announcement at CinemaCon that a sequel was in the works. Ahead of the announcement, director John Krasinski teased some of the things he could see a follow-up film potentially exploring.

The film depicted a world in which horrifying monsters had landed on earth and whose highly advanced sense of hearing led survivors to live in a world of silence, communicating interpersonally with sign language and over great distances through the use of fire. One of the more exciting elements of a future installment would be exploring the unseen communities that were lighting fires to communicate with the film’s main characters.

“The thing that I loved in the movie,” Krasinski shared with Deadline, “where my mind kept wandering as we were making it, was the question of who was on the other end of those fires, when the father lights the fire and in the distance those other fires light up. How did those people survive? How did that old man survive?“

The entirety of the film focused on one family, with only a brief appearance from a character the family didn’t previously know.

“In the extreme these characters are going through, there’s no room to think about that,” Krasinski noted of the first film. “They’re there, there’s an old man who’s about to scream, they just have to deal with that. I think it would be interesting to see what’s going on elsewhere at this same time.”

The film marked Krasinski’s directorial debut in the horror world and, despite the film’s success, he has yet to sign on to direct a sequel. This isn’t to say he’s not interested, but rather that he focused solely on the insular tale explored in the original film.

“To be perfectly honest, it was never really on my mind while we were making it,” Krasinski confessed of ideas for a sequel. “I never really thought of it as an expanded world; I always thought of it as a one-off.”

Stay tuned for details on the A Quiet Place sequel.

