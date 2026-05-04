5 PS5 Games Are Free With PlayStation Plus for 24 Hours

Five PS5 games are currently free with PlayStation Plus for roughly the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, three of these five are also available to PS Plus subscribers on PS4, but the remaining two are not. And this time, all PlayStation Plus subscribers can get in on the action, whether subbed at the Essential, Extra, or Premium tier. That said, come May 5, each of these free PS5 and PS4 games will revert to their normal price points.

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Those who haven’t already or who just recently subscribed to any of the PS Plus tiers listed above still have about 24 hours to claim April’s PS Plus lineup for free before it is replaced with May’s lineup. These free PlayStation Plus games include: Lords of the Fallen, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, and Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered. Technically, this is three games, but the final game is a collection consisting of a trio of games, hence five free games. Luckily for PS4 users, it’s Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered that is available to both generations of PlayStation consoles.

Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered

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Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered is no doubt the highlight of the current PS Plus offer due to the fact that it is three games in one. For those out of the loop, this is a remaster collection of the first three Tomb Raider games released between 1996 and 1998 that came out back in 2024. Upon release, it earned a 75 on Metacritic, and did even better with PS5 users on the PlayStation Store, where it earned a 4.2 out of 5 rating. Where the original games were made by Core Design, the remasters were handled by Aspyr.

Lords of the Fallen

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Lords of the Fallen is a 2023 release from developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games, not to be confused with the 2014 release of the same name. Upon release, the successor action RPG earned a 75 on Metacritic, and notably sold over a million units in its first 10 days. Meanwhile, on the PS Store, it has a 3.82 out of 5 stars.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

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Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is an action game released back in 2024 by developer Dimps Corporation and publisher Bandai Namco. While one of many Sword Art Online games, it is a standalone release, one that possesses a 68 on Metacritic and a 3.65 on the PlayStation Store.

As always with PlayStation Plus free games, these are free to keep perpetually in your PSN library if you claim them in time and if you retain an active PS Plus subscription. If your subscription to the Sony service lapses, so will your access to every PS Plus game downloaded for free with it until you subscribe back up.

All of that said, feel free to hit the comment section with your thoughts, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.