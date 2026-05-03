New PS5 Exclusive Open-World RPG Officially a Hit and It’s Free

A new PS5 exclusive open-world RPG is officially a hit with PlayStation fans, and it’s available to download for free. The new open-world RPG was just released a few days ago, but it has quickly impressed PlayStation users, as evidenced by the fact that it has a 4.29 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store after over 9,100 user reviews. On a 100-point scale, this is a score of 86. Meanwhile, according to the PlayStation Store, it is the second most-downloaded game on the storefront right now, behind only Roblox, but ahead of the likes of Fortnite and new premium releases like Pragmata and Saros.

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The new open-world RPG game in question is actually a PS5 console exclusive, only available on PC and mobile devices in addition to the current Sony console. This game is Hotta Studio and Perfect Entertainment’s NTE: Neverness to Everness. The new free-to-play supernatural open-world RPG does not have a score on Metacritic, so its PlayStation Store user reviews are our only insight into its quality. That and its popularity. Both suggest it is quite good.

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A Supernatural Open-World RPG

Like any gacha game, NTE: Neverness to Everness does not require any money spent on it to progress. There is no paywall for story, exploration, or any of its core gameplay. And like everyone good example in the genre, it is easy to start, but challenging to optimize. If you stay up to date with developer giveaways and play regularly, you don’t have to sink a single dollar into the open-world RPG, but obviously, the game is designed to get you to do that.

As for the game itself, it takes place in the fictional city of Hethereau, where you are the first-ever “unlicensed” Anomaly Hunter who connects with a crew at the Eibon, an old antique shop that keeps its lights on by taking Anomaly commissions from those who are willing to play. Surrounded by a cast of various characters, you will travel around a neon city, unraveling urban mysteries and fighting anything that gets in your way.

For those curious, 74% of PlayStation Store user reviews award the game 5/5 stars. Meanwhile, 8% give it a 4/5, 4% a 3/5, 3% a 2/5, and then 12% give it a 1/5. To this end, it seems the majority of PlayStation users are loving the game, but about 1 in every 10 players is bouncing off it hard, which is typical with gacha games.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the PlayStation conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.