‘A Quiet Place’ Reclaims First Place at Box Office, ‘Rampage’ Hangs Onto Second

John Krasinski’s horror film A Quiet Place has reclaimed the top spot at the box office.

A Quiet Place is looking at a $21.8 million weekend from 3,808 locations, which is up by 219 locations over last weekend.

A Quiet Place has earned near-universal critical acclaim, including from ComicBook.com’s own Kofi Outlaw:

“A Quiet Place lives up to the hype as a ‘must-see’ horror film experience. This is a film where sound itself is a jump scare, so it’s definitely recommended you catch this one in a theater with the biggest and best sound system available. You won’t regret the investment.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Rampage, which came from behind to edge out A Quiet Place and win its opening weekend last week, came from behind again to take second place over Amy Schumer’s new comedy I Feel Pretty. Rampage earned $20.3 million this weekend, bringing its total in North America to $66 million.

Part of Rampage’s ability to retake the second place spot is down to I Feel Pretty disappointing with a $15.8 million opening.

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare manages to take fifth place over Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. The horror film earned $7.9 million, bringing its box office total to $30.4 million. Despite being Blumhouse’s most critically-panned movie to date, the film’s small budget means it will still turn a tidy profit for in the end.

Ready Player One is in its fourth weekend. The film was the fifth-highest opener of Spielberg’s career and has earned over $480 million worldwide.

This weekend is just the calm before a major storm. Next weekend will see the release of Avengers: Infinity War into theaters. The film is projected to have a record-shattering opening weekend at the box office, so expect some major shakeups then.

In the meantime, keep reading to see how the top ten movies at the box office this weekend stack up.

1. A Quiet Place

Week Three

Friday: $6.4 million

Weekend: $21.7 million

Total: $132 million

In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

A Quiet Place is directed by John Krasinski, who also stars in the film opposite his real-life wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also co-wrote the script with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, based on a story by Woods and Beck.

In addition to Krasinski and Blunt, A Quiet Place also stars Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cade Woodward. The film debuted at SXSW in March.

2. Rampage

Week Two

Friday: $4.8 million

Weekend: $20.7 million

Total: $66 million

Global icon Dwayne Johnson headlines the action adventure “Rampage,” directed by Brad Peyton. Johnson stars as primatologist Davis Okoye, a man who keeps people at a distance but shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, incredibly rare albino silverback gorilla who has been in his care since he rescued the young orphan from poachers.

But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with discredited geneticist Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris) to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

3. I Feel Pretty

Opening Weekend

Friday: $6.4 million

Weekend: $15.8 million

A woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?



I Feel Pretty is directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, who are both making their directorial debuts. The film stars Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Tom Hopper, Naomi Campbell, and Lauren Hutton.

4. Super Troopers 2

Opening Weekend

Friday: $7.7 million

Weekend: $14.8 million

Fired for their previous shenanigans, former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption from Capt. O’Hagan and Gov. Jessan. The wacky quintet must provide law enforcement for a French Canadian town that’s transitioning to U.S. sovereignty. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties, a smuggling ring and a 1,300-pound bear.

Super Troopers 2 is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar. The film stars Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske of the Broken Lizard comedy group.

5. Truth or Dare

Week Two

Friday: $2.44 million

Weekend: $7.9 million

Total: $30.4 million

Olivia, Lucas and a group of their college friends travel to Mexico for one last getaway before graduation. While there, a stranger convinces one of the students to play a seemingly harmless game of truth or dare with the others. Once the game starts, it awakens something evil — a demon which forces the friends to share dark secrets and confront their deepest fears. The rules are simple but wicked — tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die.

Truth or Dare is directed by Jeff Wadlow and written by Michael Reisz, Jillian Jacobs, Chris Roach, and Wadlow. The film stars Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Hayden Szeto, and Landon Liboiron,

6. Ready Player One

Week Four

Friday: $1.9 million

Weekend: $7.5 million

Total: $126.1 million

From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure “Ready Player One,” based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon. The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world.

When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

7. Blockers

Week Three

Friday: $2.1 million

Weekend: $7 million

Total: $48.2 million

Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Lisa, Mitchell and Hunter are three overprotective parents who flip out when they find out about their daughters’ plans. They soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal — no matter what the cost.

Blockers is directed by Kay Cannon and written by Brian Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Eben Russell. The film stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Gideon Adlon.

8. Black Panther

Week 10

Friday: $1.15 million

Weekend: $4.6 million

Total: $681 million

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis

9. Traffik

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.43 million

Weekend: $3.8 million

Brea and John embark on a romantic weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They are pleasantly surprised when two of their friends, Darren and Malia, also show up unexpectedly. Their plans for fun soon give way to terror when members of a violent biker gang invade the peaceful countryside. Banded together, they now find themselves in a fight for their lives as their assailants will stop at nothing to protect their secrets from the outside world.

Traffik is directed and written by Deon Taylor and stars Paula Patton, Omar Epps, Laz Alonso, Roselyn Sanchez, Luke Goss, William Fichtner and Missi Pyle.

10. Isle of Dogs

Week Five

Friday: $894,000

Weekend: $3.3 million

Total: $24.2 million

When, by executive decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, 12-year-old Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

Isle of Dogs is written, produced and directed by Wes Anderson. The film’s voice cast includes Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Courtney B. Vance, Fisher Stevens, Harvey Keitel, Liev Schreiber, Bob Balaban, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, F. Murray Abraham, Frank Wood and Yoko Ono.