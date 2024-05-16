I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot Gets Release Date

The I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot (sequel) now has an official 2025 release date.

Last year theI Know What You DId Last Summer reboot was revealed to be a legacy sequel (or "requel") that will bring back members of the original films' surviving cast, including Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freeeide Prinze Jr.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about her potential return, Hewitt admitted, "I can't confirm but I won't deny, how about that?" She then expressed that, were her Julie James to be involved in the sequel, she would be "a lot older than she was but still kick ass."

"Here's the truth, I don't actually know what they have planned, I have not seen [the script] yet," Hewitt added. "But I'm assuming that it'll be lots of screaming and running around."

The franchise's resurgence made Freddie Prinze Jr. achieve a major personal milestone: finally watching I Know What You DId Last Summer:

"When Jon and I watched I Know What You Did Last Summer for the podcast, it was the first time I'd ever seen it. Sarah [Michelle Gellar] actually ended up watching it with us, too," Prinze Jr. revealed to Fangoria. "It brought back some memories that I was able to share on our first episode. Some of the stories you'll hear are ones that I'm telling for the very first time."

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Hewitt and Prinze Jr. starred in the 1997 film based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel of the same name, which also starred Ryan Phillippe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar (who married Prinze after they became a romantic couple after the film). The story focused on four friends who accidentally killed a man and attempted to cover it up; a year later, threats emerge that could reveal the secrets they have been hiding.

Hewitt and Prinze both returned for the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and managed to have their characters survive (Gellar and Phillippe's characters died in the first film). The third entry, I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, pivoted away from the core characters of the first movies – while a TV series adaptation on Prime Video in 2021 totally re-imagined the story. That series only last for one season.

The I Know What You DId Last Summer reboot/sequel will be released in theaters on July 18, 2025.