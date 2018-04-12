Fox Announces ‘Alien Day’ Festivities, Collectibles, and Sweepstakes

Celebrating its third year in 2018, Alien Day is a worldwide celebration of the iconic franchise that kicked off in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s Alien. Celebrated on April 26th as a tribute to the location of Aliens (LV-426 = 4/26), 20th Century Fox offers fans a variety of ways to celebrate the iconic franchise that has spawned films, video games, comic books, and more.

Scroll down to learn more about this year’s festivities and check out a trailer to celebrate the event above.

Beginning today, Shop.FoxMovies.com unveils all-new apparel commemorating Dark Horse’s upcoming Aliens: Dust to Dust comic series which launches later this month. In preparation for Alien Day, fans can shop from a wide selection of never-before-available Alien merchandise on Shop.FoxMovies.com. Additionally, the first 50 customers to purchase select Alien merchandise will receive the FIRST copies of Aliens: Dust to Dust #1.

Leading up to Alien Day, 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment will make every film in the Alien franchise available to own digitally for $4.99 through the “Movie of the Day” app. This includes Alien (April 21st), Aliens (April 22nd), Alien3 (April 23rd), Alien: Resurrection (April 24th), Prometheus (April 25th), and Alien: Covenant (April 26th).

Gamers can win Alien franchise movies on Blu-ray and other fantastic prizes by competing in Zen Studios’ Aliens Pinball FX3 tournament! Everyone who plays the Aliens table on Five-Minute Mode between April 26th and May 3rd is eligible, with the best prizes going to those who top the leaderboards. Players can download Pinball FX3 for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10 or Steam. The Aliens table is part of a three-pack known as “Aliens vs. Pinball,” which also includes tables based on Alien vs. Predator and Alien: Isolation.

Immerse yourself in the horrors of the Alien Universe from the safety of your home. Binge your own Alien marathon as HBO On Demand, HBO GO, and HBO NOW will offer a special presentation of the franchise films including Alien (Director’s Cut), Aliens, Alien3, Alien: Resurrection, and Alien: Covenant.

Plus, fans should stay tuned for special merchandise announcements, limited edition releases, giveaways and exciting unveils to take place on and in the days leading up to Alien Day. Among the key licensees returning to the Alien Day celebration include Dark Horse, Eaglemoss, The Loyal Subjects, Fright Rags, Geek Fuel, Mattel, Super 7, Diamond Select, Wonderdice, Park Agencies, Heighway Pinball Limited, Titan, NECA, Mondo, Prime 1, Trevco, Changes, Funko, and more.

Fox Consumer Products is also partnering with multiple retailers including Books-A-Million, 2nd & Charles, and ThinkGeek which will showcase exclusive Alien franchise merchandise, celebrating the day with in-store activations, and social media sweepstakes.

Celebrate Alien Day on April 26th.

