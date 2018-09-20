‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Major “Murder House” Character Returns in “The Morning After”

Last week, American Horror Story: Apocalypse gave viewer a taste of the promised Murder House crossover with the appearance of Anti-Christ Michael Langdon. Tonight, however, the series took things to the next level with the appearance of a very significant element of the show’s first season.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “The Morning After”, below.

Tonight, the survivors living in the mysterious Outpost 3 had their first encounter with Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), who revealed to them that the other Outposts had fallen and the same was likely to happen to them as well. He is there, he said, to determine who among them — if any — would come with him to a much safer place, the Sanctuary. To do this, he planned to interview each person and first up? Mr. Gallant (Evan Peters).

Michael gets Gallant to open up about his sexuality as well as his resentment and anger towards his grandmother Evie (Joan Collins). He also admits to being attracted to Michael before the interview ends. Later, alone in his room his “personal time” is interrupted by a surprise visitor — the Rubber Man. Moments later, Evie discovers Gallant and the Rubber Man having loud sex.

For fans of American Horror Story, this is a two-fold surprise. In Murder House, it was the Rubber Man who impregnated Vivien (Connie Britton), leading to the birth of Michael. The appearance of Rubber Man therefore marks the first official appearance from Murder House. It’s also interesting because in Murder House, Peters played Rubber Man/Tate Langdon — Michael’s father.

That’s right. Peters’ current character just interacted with his original character in a decidedly intimate and — for some viewers — disturbing way. Of course, the encounter doesn’t end well for Gallant. He ends up chained up, interrogated, and even emotionally terrorized by Michael who stirs the pot a bit by revealing his grandmother’s betrayal to him. That also gets worse. The Rubber Man appears to Gallant again later, after Michael’s tear down, driving Gallant to brutally stab the Rubber Man to death. Turns out, though, that it ‘s not Michael in the suit. It’s Evie.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.