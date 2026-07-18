One of 2026’s Biggest Movies Is Already Streaming Just Two Months After Its Record-Setting Theatrical Run

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest stories of this year’s summer movie season was Curry Barker’s Obsession, which became an unlikely blockbuster. Arriving in theaters in mid-May, the twisted love story put together an unprecedented box office run fueled by positive buzz and enthusiastic word of mouth. Produced for only $750,000, Obsession has grossed $429.3 million worldwide, making it one of the most profitable films in history. The horror hit broke many records during its time in theaters, but now it’s time for it to leave its mark in the home media realm. Already available on Digital and Blu-ray, Obsession is now streaming as well.

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Obsession was added to Peacock’s library on Friday, July 17th. This marks the first time the film has been available to watch at home for “free.” As long as you’re a paying Peacock subscriber, you can watch Obsession for no extra charge.

If You Missed Obsession In Theaters, Now is the Perfect Time to Watch It

If you didn’t get caught up in Obsession fever while the film was in theaters (it’s still playing in over 2,000 locations for those interested in watching it on the big screen), now is the perfect time to cross it off your watchlist. Whenever a movie becomes a phenomenon and transcends its genre like Obsession did, some people can be wary about finally watching it, afraid that it might not live up to the hype. Anyone leery about Obsession can rest assured that the film is definitely worth your time — even if horror isn’t normally your go-to genre. The premise alone makes it a compelling watch thanks to a hook that immediately grabs the audience and never lets to. As Obsession builds to an unsettling conclusion, you can’t help but wonder where the story is going.

In addition to sporting a strong screenplay that allows the movie to function as both a thrilling roller coaster ride and a deeper thematic examination about love and relationships, Obsession also features one of the standout performances of the year. Inde Navarrette rightfully has earned a considerably amount of praise for her turn as Nikki. The role is quite a challenging one, as Navarrette is tasked with portraying a young woman whose life is tragically ruined by Bear’s selfish wish and actions. What makes Navarrette’s performance compelling is her ability to find the right balance between moments where the “real” Nikki shines through the cracks and the “possessed” Nikki who’s the product of Bear’s wish. Navarrette is receiving awards buzz, and she seems poised for an even bigger breakthrough now. There’s a reason Marvel Studios is reportedly considering her for the X-Men reboot.

Barker, whose background is in YouTube sketch comedy, announced himself as one of the exciting new voices in horror with Obsession. He stretched the shoestring budget as far as it could go, making the most of every dollar. Using his history with comedy, Barker was able to turn Obsession into something that was both darkly amusing and truly frightening, a fun riff on the monkey’s paw concept. Even though he had limited resources, Barker still made Obsession stand out from a technical perspective, utilizing blocking and lighting to help elevate the narrative and characters. In the wake of Obsession‘s success, he’s getting new opportunities like the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot and a new horror idea at Universal, so it should be exciting to see him blend his filmmaking techniques with a larger budget.

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