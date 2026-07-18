In Theaters 36 Years Ago, Disney’s Last Real Horror Movie Premiered and Made Every ’90s Kid Afraid of Spiders

Although Disney is hardly closely associated with the world of horror in 2026, the entertainment giant’s last real hit in the genre arrived 36 years ago today and left an entire generation with a crippling fear of spiders. While Disney’s underrated dark fantasy The Black Cauldron may have terrified a generation of viewers who should probably have been watching The Care Bears Movie instead, it is fair to say that the studio isn’t well known for its contributions to the horror genre.

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From 2023’s expensive misfire The Haunted Mansion to 1993’s Hocus Pocus, Disney has typically undercut their horror movies with family-friendly comedy that aligns closer to the studio’s image. That may change in years to come as disasters like the box office failure of Moana’s live-action remake prove Disney’s strategy isn’t bulletproof, but the company is hardly synonymous with the horror genre. That said, on July 18, 1990, Disney’s last true horror movie, Arachnophobia, gifted an entire generation the eponymous fear.

Arachnophobia Was Originally Released On July 18 1990

Starring a stacked ensemble cast including Jeff Daniels, John Goodman, the late, great Julian Sands, and Harley Jane Kozak, Arachnophobia sees recently discovered spider species invade a small American town after hitching a ride to the remote burg inside the body of one of their victims, a local nature photographer. Since Daniel’s long-suffering transplant has recently become the town’s lone new physician, he soon gets the blame for the ensuing pile-up of mysterious deaths.

Despite superb deadpan comedic relief from Goodman as an over-enthusiastic exterminator, Arachnophobia is a genuinely creepy horror. Director Frank Marshall, a frequent Spielberg collaborator, brings the same intensity that he later utilised in the gripping true survival story Alive to this unsettling small-town monster movie. In the process, the director turned Arachnophobia into both an enduringly acclaimed creator feature and a box office hit that earned over $50 million.

Arachnophobia Is One of The Only Truly Great Killer Spider Movies

Even now, almost four decades later, it is fair to say that Arachnophobia is one of the few truly great monster movies about spiders. While there are plenty of great Spider-Man movies and shows, monster movies about the infamous arachnids are limited to 1955’s corny B-movie Tarantula, 1975’s infamously terrible The Giant Spider Invasion, 1977’s equally silly The Kingdom of the Spiders, and 2002’s goofy horror-comedy Eight-Legged Freaks.

While all of these movies have their charms, Arachnophobia is the only one that could be called a conventionally scary, genuinely good monster movie, despite its PG rating. In more recent years, 2024’s Australian indie horror Sting offered a fun spin on the same theme, while 2023’s French spider siege horror Infested was a big enough critical hit to earn director Sébastien Vaniček the job of directing the Evil Dead franchise’s latest outing, Evil Dead Burn.

Sting is a fun, gory romp, while Infested is a genuinely thrilling, superb horror story laced with sharp social commentary. That said, in terms of balancing fun, scares, suspense, and character drama, Arachnophobia is still the title to beat when it comes to great spider movies in the monster movie pantheon.