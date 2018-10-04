‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Crosses Over With ‘Hotel’ in “Could It Be…Satan?”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse has been billed as the eagerly-anticipated crossover between the anthology’s Murder House and Coven seasons, but tonight’s episode gave fans another major crossover: Hotel.

Tonight’s episode gave fans some insight as to Michael’s background as well as the larger war between witches and warlocks. You see, when Michael was younger he ended up at a school for young warlocks where the school’s leadership saw him as the ultimate power play to take the Supreme power back from the witches. This leads them to call a meeting with Cordelia, who refuses to have Michael under go the test that will prove him all powerful. The meeting also reveals Cordelia’s greatest failure — that she was unable to rescue Queenie from the Hotel Cortez.

In flashback, we see Cordelia go to the Cortez to rescue Queenie, but despite her best efforts, she fails. Michael, however, is able to do so with ease, showing up at the Cortez and rescuing Queenie on the first try. Of course, Michael isn’t done there. After rescuing Queenie, he goes to rescue Madison from her own personal hell — she’s trapped in a never ending retail experience where no one knows or cares that she was once famous. With both Queenie and Madison in tow, he returns to the Hawthorne School just as Cordelia and the other Council witches are leaving “proving” that he is more powerful.

There are a couple of interesting things to note about this Hotel crossover. In addition to revisiting the Hotel Cortez, we also get to see Evan Peters’ Hotel character again, James Patrick March, who is playing cards with Queenie in the never ending world that is the Cortez. We also are reminded that the hotel is a place with dark ties — which would explain why Michael was so easily able to walk right in and rescue Queenie. Magic may have failed, but the Anti Christ doesn’t have magic. He has a direct tie to Satan himself and all the darkness that comes with it.

It’s also interesting that it’s James March that we see in tonight’s episode, especially as fans have questioned whether or not the end of the world as seen in Apocalypse may ultimately be undone because of another scene featuring the character. In Hotel, that season’s finale took viewers into the future to that specific date where James March (Evan Peters) along with ghosts of the other serial killers has dinner with Billie Dean Howard (Sarah Paulson), who is threatened by them to keep silent about the Hotel Cortez — October 30, 2022, a date well after the end of the world is supposed to take place.

