Does This ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Theory Explain the Significance of Outpost 3?

Over the past few episodes of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, fans have gotten to see how the end of the world — and Michael Langdon — came to pass. What hasn’t been particularly clear, however, is why the Coven witches all managed to end up in Outpost 3, the very place Michael ended up. It certainly can’t be a coincidence, right?

That’s what Reddit user Kookie_Kay suggests. According to their theory Michael’s arrival at Outpost 3 and the subsequent murder of its inhabitants is actually part of Cordelia’s plan for one simple reason: Outpost 3 is meant to be a trap for Michael.

The theory is convincingly complex with its detail — and you can check out the original post below for yourself — but fundamentally it comes down to a few clues. For starters, we’re told pretty early on that the other outposts around the world had all been overrun or had some other gruesome fate befall them. When Michael shows up at Outpost 3 with the promise of bringing those of his choosing with him to someplace safer, he finds that Venable has created very different and harsh rules as compared to the ones that he created for the Outposts, possibly allowing it to remain intact longer and draw Michael there. This is by the witches’ design as they’d worked to ensure that some of them, specifically Coco and Mallory, would be there as well. With Mallory being the next true Supreme and potentially the only being Michael is even remotely afraid of being there, Outpost 3 might just be the perfect trap for the antichrist.

If this theory is true, it somewhat ties into another theory that the nuclear bombs themselves weren’t the apocalypse, but instead were a byproduct of whatever the real apocalypse was. If that’s the case, once the true apocalypse was triggered, Cordelia and the other witches could have worked behind the scenes to ensure that they had everything in place to deal with Michael without complication or interference. Also, if Outpost 3 really is a trap, it might explain why the former warlock school was employed. With both John Henry Moore and Behold Chablis currently aligned with the witches in their quest to take Michael down it wouldn’t be difficult to imagine them suggesting the school as a stronghold for what could end up being the ultimate battle of good versus evil with the fate of the world at stake.

What do you think? Is Outpost 3 a trap for Michael? Let us know your take in the comments.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.