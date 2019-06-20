Angel Cast Reunites for Series’ 20-Year Anniversary

If you’re a lover of Angel, the gritty spin-off of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, then today is an exciting day! Entertainment Weekly just released their new spread in honor of Angel‘s 20th anniversary, and it sees most of the cast together once again. David Boreanaz (Angel), Charisma Carpenter (Cordeila), Alexis Denisof (Wesley), Amy Acker (Fred), J. August Richards (Gunn), James Marsters (Spike), and co-creator David Greenwalt all reunited for the photoshoot, and it’s making our vampire hearts swoon.

It’s an #Angel reunion! 20 years after taking a bite out of L.A., the stars of the beloved vampire drama are sharing exclusive never-before-told secrets from the set: https://t.co/XcjnelW4Jb Story by @ruthiekinane pic.twitter.com/G53lrFeEjc — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 20, 2019

The article has some great anecdotes about the cast’s time on the series, which first aired on October 5th, 1999. Here are some favorite quotes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There was almost no take that didn’t end with all of us just laughing because David had started something,” Denisof explained.

“But then he’d be able to stop, and three hours later, we’re still laughing!,” Carpenter added.

Denisof also shared how emotional it was to say goodbye to his character, who died in the series finale.

“I still get feelings about that scene,” Denisof shared. “It was saying goodbye to a lot of things all at once. I remember on the day it was hard to keep it simple — be in the scene and not have the end of the show, the end of the character and the end of an era all coming into it. I can’t say it didn’t.”

Joss Whedon, co-creator of the series, spoke about Acker’s audition fondly.

“She was just the most captivating human I’d ever seen,” he explained.

Whedon also called the series an “apocalyptic goofy noir,” which is both delightful and accurate. The creator discussed the series’ ending, which he emphasized was not a cliffhanger. (Fun Fact: it is the opinion of this post’s author that it’s the greatest series finale ever made).

“That ain’t a cliff,” he explained. “I understand why people would want closure, but for me, that would be like adding a cliff note to the end. What I always wanted to say is, trying to become worthy of the life that you have is a life’s work. The fight is for always.” He added, “I always hope that people feel the difficulty and possibility of redemption within the show. The price will always be high.”

Ultimately, the cast is still proud to be a part of such an iconic series.

“I’m so proud of what we all accomplished,” Boreanaz shared. “There’s such strength in all of these characters; they struggle and they do find redemption somehow.”

Throughout the article, there is also some mention of other Angel alums. Andy Hallett portrayed Lorne for most of the series’ run, but sadly passed away in 2009. The show also saw Mad Men‘s Vincent Kartheiser as Angel’s son Connor, Mercedes McNab reprising her role as Harmony from Buffy, and many more.

You can read the full article here.

What are some of your favorite memories of Angel? Tell us in the comments or hit up Angel mega fan, @JamieCinematics, on Twitter.

All five seasons of Angel are currently streaming on Hulu.