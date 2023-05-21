Annabelle and Ouija Star Lulu Wilson Isn't Saying Goodbye to the Horror Genre Yet

Horror is a genre that has succeeded in enduring the sands of time and has only been getting better and better with films like last year's Barbarian and even Pearl. Some horror actors get stuck being typecast in similar roles and end up appearing in multiple sequels and spinoffs. With all that in mind, one horror star doesn't seem to know if she wants to move on from the genre due to her love for it. Lulu Wilson, who is known for her roles in Annabelle: Creation and Ouija: Origin of Evil, has recently commented on whether she will be saying goodbye to horror. While speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian for her upcoming film, The Wrath of Becky, Wilson revealed that she isn't saying goodbye to the genre just yet.

"No, I mean, sometimes I'm like 'oh, like, let's move on to other things.' But, horror will always be my favorite thing to watch and my favorite thing to do," Wilson told us. "I've been doing it for like, ever. Yeah, it's just always gonna have that place in my heart and I'd love to come back to it, you know, but something I'd love to do a very creative horror movie. Like something very A24. I'm very into A24."

Lulu Wilson Almost Appeared In the First Doctor Strange Movie

During the production of the first Doctor Strange, Wilson filmed scenes as Donna Strange, only for the sequences to be removed from the final cut. For those of you who don't know, Donna Strange is the sister of the titular hero who dies in the comics which leads Stephen Strange to becoming a doctor. In the same interview with ComicBook.com for The Wrath of Becky, Wilson tells us that she'd absolutely come back to play Donna in the upcoming third Doctor Strange movie.

"Yes, of course! Who wouldn't be? On that one, I was in fifth grade and was really, really young. It was just a couple of days of me on set and I'm not going to say what I did," she says, speaking to us in support of The Wrath of Becky, which hits theaters on May 26th.

She adds, "I died and that's the whole thing because Donna Strange is dead and Doctor Strange is like, 'My sister is dead!' So I died and remember being a little bit pissed because come on, that would have been a good moment and would have been good for me."

The Wrath of Becky will be released exclusively in theaters on May 26th!

