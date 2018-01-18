‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Season 3 Gets New Promo Video

The Starz series Ash vs. Evil Dead is set to give horror hounds a heavy dose of blood and guts in the dead of winter with an all-new season returning February 25. Get your first look at the new season with the video below, as well as all-new key art.

The third season finds Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovering that he has a long-lost daughter who’s been entrusted to his care. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. But evil will learn to never get in between a papa bear and his cub.

In addition to getting more of Ash’s wild adventures in the new season, the upcoming episodes also might answer one of the oldest questions in the Evil Dead series, according to Bruce Campbell.

“Things won’t all be well, because the mythology’s going to kick in now, which will give us all an idea of why Ash was chosen – this average idiot…this fool was written of in an ancient book,” Campbell shared with Dread Central.

“So Season 3 is where it all will come to a head – the ultimate mettle of the average man will be tested by these demonic forces, and if man fails, then evil will rule the earth – those are the stakes…OH!, and he may be a father,” Campbell added.

In the original two films, Ash headed to a cabin in the woods and uncovered the Necronomicon, a book which awoke an ancient evil in the woods that descended upon the cabin and possessed his companions. In the third film, Army of Darkness, Ash was teleported back in time and discovered that his arrival was prophesized in a different ancient book.

This detail of the mythology has largely been ignored in the series, yet with Season 3, it sounds like some connections will finally be drawn between Ash’s “heroism” and his connection to evil forces.

Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 3 premieres Sunday, February 25 at 9:00 PM ET on Starz.

[H/T IGN]