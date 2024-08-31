Freeform Releases 31 Nights of Halloween Lineup for 2024

August is ending and that means, among other things, that Halloween is right around the corner. We see it already in the arrival of Halloween candy and snacks on store shelves, as well as Halloween-themed adventures, such as Halloween Horror Nights kicking off at Universal Studios. In terms of entertainment, the change in the calendar also means fans of the spooky holiday are also starting to make their plans for what movies to watch as they countdown to the big holiday itself and each year, Freeform makes the task just a little bit easier with their 31 Nights of Halloween programming event. This year is the network’s 26th year with the special programming block and this year, it’s full of fun frights, including 2023’s Haunted Mansion, Hocus Pocus 2, the Goosebumps series, and plenty more.

From classic favorites like Halloweentown and the original Beetlejuice to some of the newer options mentioned above — and even a few Freeform premieres — there’s no shortage of spooky content to get ready for Halloween with this year’s 31 Days of Halloween programming on Freeform. Read on for the complete schedule!

October 1st through October 4th

Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barrett in Ghostbusters: Afterlife





Tuesday, Oct. 1

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, Oct. 2

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Arachnophobia

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Thursday, Oct. 3

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

Friday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

October 5th through October 8th

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)

11:30 p.m EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Monday, Oct. 7

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

Tuesday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

October 9th through October 12th





Wednesday, Oct. 9

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Mansion

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated)

7:10 p.m. EDT / PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Encanto (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

Friday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Something Wicked This Way Comes

October 13th through October 16th

Sunday, Oct. 13

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Black Cauldron (Disney Animated)

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Dumbo (2019) (Live Action)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Dark Shadows (2012)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Arachnophobia

Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Dark Shadows (2012)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

5:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:50 p.m. EDT / PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

October 17th through October 20th

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus 2





Thursday, Oct. 17

11:00 am. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Despicable Me

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Despicable Me 2

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Despicable Me 3

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Muppets From Space

Friday, Oct. 18

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Despicable Me

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:30 a.m. EDT / PDT – Edward Scissorhands

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Dark Shadows (2012)

Sunday, Oct. 20

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

9:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:50 a.m. EDT/PDT – Arachnophobia

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Dark Shadows (2012)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

October 21st through October 23rd

Monday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Alice Through The Looking Glass

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

Tuesday, Oct. 22

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Arachnophobia

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man: Far From Home

7:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Wednesday, Oct. 23

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man: Far From Home

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man: No Way Home

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Dark Shadows (2012)

October 24th through October 27th

Thursday, Oct. 24

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Dark Shadows (2012)

5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aladdin (2019) (Live Action)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

Friday, Oct. 25

1:30-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps (2023)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Saturday, Oct. 26

8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)

12:25 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Oct. 27

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

October 28th through October 31st

Monday, Oct. 28

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)

8:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Tuesday, Oct. 29

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, Oct. 30

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Arachnophobia

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)

Thursday, Oct. 31

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)