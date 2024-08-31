Terminator Zero Celebrates Netflix Debut With New Posters

Terminator Zero has officially made its premiere with Netflix to help cap off the month, and Netflix is celebrating the new anime’s debut with some special new posters. The Terminator franchise has had a number of film sequels, reboots, and even takes on TV series in the past, but now it’s made it’s fully anime debut with a brand new series tackling a whole new story following a new set of characters not seen in the franchise before. With these new characters dealing with their own technological apocalypse, the new Netflix anime has been a big hit with fans thus far.

Terminator Zero not only introduces new takes on the titular Terminator and even a full new artificial intelligence of its own, but its new cast of characters that are the focus of the newest set of posters released to help celebrate the new debut of the anime. Each poster highlights one of the key stories seen through the debut season of the series, and help to demonstrate the kind of intensity seen in the new project. You can check out the new Terminator Zero posters below.

https://x.com/NetflixAnime/status/1828809765545284027

What Is Terminator Zero?

Created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin (Project Power, The Batman II) for Skydance Animation and Production I.G, Terminator Zero is directed by Masashi Kudo and is now streaming with Netflix with eight episodes currently available to watch. The voice cast for the anime includes Timothy Olyphant as the Terminator, Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka, Common Ground) as Kokoro, André Holland as Malcolm Lee, Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians) as Eiko, and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, MASS) as The Prophet.

As for what to expect from the new anime series, Netflix teases Terminator Zero as such, “2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.”