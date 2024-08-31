Stranger Things: Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shawn Levy Shares BTS Photo From Return

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is currently in production, and it will see the return of many fan favorites in the cast in addition to those working behind the scenes. Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has been an executive producer on the Netflix series since its first season, and he’s also helmed eight episodes. Last year, Levy confirmed he would be back as a director on Stranger Things‘ final season, and called his time working on the show a “gift.” Yesterday, the director took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) and Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley).

“Back in Hawkins, running up that hill again🙃,” Levy captioned the post. You can check out the photo of Wolfhard and Hawke below:

How Will Stranger Things End?

David Harbour (Jim Hopper) and Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) in Stranger Things Season 4.

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, previously revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

“Listen. It’s our process but it’s just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time,” Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. “We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It’s the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I’ve never seen cry before and it was wild. And it’s not just to do with the story, just the fact that it’s like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it’s hard to imagine the journey coming to an end.”

Matt Duffer also said that the final season of the series mirrors its first, but that it’s like Season 1 “on steroids.”

“This season – it’s like season one on steroids,” Duffer recently told The Guardian of the show’s final season. “It’s the biggest it’s ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone’s back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one

Stranger Things is expected to return for its fifth and final season next year. Stay tuned for more updates about upcoming shows.