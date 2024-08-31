Steamboat Willie Horror Movie Gets First Teaser Trailer

Steamboat Willie, the animated short that first introduced Mickey Mouse to the world back in 1928, entered the public domain this year and prompted a rush on new takes on things — particularly when it comes to the realm of horror. Now, one of those projects has gotten a teaser trailer. On Friday, the first teaser for Screamboat was released, offering a look at a decidedly nightmarish twist on the tale.

Screamboat is headed to theaters in 2025 and comes from the production teams responsible for Terrifier 2 and The Mean One. The film is directed by Steven LaMorte and stars Terrifier star David Howard Thornton as the twisted version of Steamboat Willie. In the film, “A mischievous mouse stalks a group of New Yorkers on a late night ferry ride, unleashing murderous mayhem on a relaxing commute. Can the ship’s motley crew of travelers find a way to stop a killer creature who has developed a taste for tourists?”

“Steamboat Willie has brought joy to generations, but beneath that cheerful exterior lies a potential for pure, unhinged terror,” LaMorte said in a statement when the film was first announced back in January. “It’s a project I’ve been dreaming of, and I can’t wait to unleash this twisted take on this beloved character to the world.”

The film also stars Allison Pittel (Stream), Amy Schumacher (The Mean One), Jesse Posey (Teen Wolf), Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai), Rumi C Jean-Louis (Hightown), Jarlath Conroy (Day of the Dead), and Charles Edwin Powell (The Exorcist 3).

“I’m thrilled to be working on Screamboat with such a killer cast from horror legends to comedy icons,” LaMorte said in a statement. “David Howard Thornton is bringing our mischievous and murderous take on Steamboat Willie to life like never before. I can’t wait for audiences to laugh and scream with us onboard Screamboat!”

“I’m beyond excited to join this incredible cast and bring Steamboat Willie to life with a horror twist,” Thornton added. “Screamboat is going to be a horrific and hilarious big screen thrill ride that fans won’t want to miss.”

Screamboat does not yet have a release date but is expected to debut in January 2025 via Iconic Events Releasing