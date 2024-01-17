Beetlejuice 2: Jenna Ortega Hypes the "Visually Exciting" Tim Burton Sequel

Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega can't say much about the upcoming sequel, though she did recently express her excitement about the project's use of on-set effects to bring the story to life as opposed to being a CGI-heavy affair. While this might not entirely come as a surprise to audiences, given director Tim Burton's frequent use of various special effects methods, it will likely come as a relief to audiences who might have been apprehensive about Burton abandoning his older sensibilities in favor of pushing new technologies. Beetlejuice 2 is currently set to hit theaters on September 6th.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight what Ortega could say about the sequel, she joked, "I don't know if I can say anything about Beetlejuice. All I can say is it's probably some of the most fun I've ever had on a set. Visually, so exciting. Everything was practical, I think we're not using very much CGI or anything like that at all. It was very satisfying shooting on set because you got instant [satisfaction]. It looks cool, everyone did an incredible job, I felt so lucky to be there. It was insane. I can't wait for people to see that movie."

It's worth noting, however, that while the project might have utilized lots of on-set effects, there's still sure to be plenty of visual effects used to heighten sequences, as even the most grounded of films often require visual effects tweaks to correct on-set issues. While some audiences might bash films for delivering poor visual effects, it sounds as though Beetlejuice 2 will embrace the spirit of the original in how it featured many sequences utilizing makeup effects and otherworldly sets as opposed to CGI and green screens.

Part of what makes the sequel so exciting is that it brings back not only Burton as the director, but also original stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara. Joining the cast are Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux. Plot details are being kept under wraps, though Ortega is rumored to be playing the daughter of Ryder's Lydia Deetz. Dafoe previously teased that he is playing a police officer in the afterworld, so it sounds as though Keaton's Beetlejuice won't be the only eccentric ghost featured in the follow-up.

Beetlejuice 2 is currently set to hit theaters on September 6th.

Are you looking forward to the sequel? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!