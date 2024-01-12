Beetlejuice Soundtrack Getting Deluxe Vinyl Release From Waxwork Records

Many Beetlejuice fans are looking forward to this fall, when the long-awaited sequel to the Tim Burton classic will be landing in theaters, but to help make the wait a bit easier, Waxwork Records is releasing a deluxe version of the iconic soundtrack on vinyl. In addition to the beloved score that was crafted by longtime Burton collaborator Danny Elfman, the upcoming release also features two Harry Belafonte songs that play key components of fan-favorite scenes from the movie. The Beetlejuice soundtrack is currently available to pre-order before it lands on shelves on January 26th. Beetlejuice 2 is currently set to hit theaters on September 6th.

Waxwork Records describes the release, "Waxwork Records is proud to present Beetlejuice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Danny Elfman. Released in 1988, Beetlejuice is a horror-comedy directed by Tim Burton starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, and Alec Baldwin. The plot revolves around a recently deceased young couple who become ghosts haunting their former home. Upon meeting a mischievous ghost named Beetlejuice who claims he can rid the couple of their home's new inhabitants, a series of hysterical and spooky events occur that take the audience through afterlife limbos, orchestrated dances, and the meeting of lovable ghouls. The film has gone on to become a comedy classic."

"The soundtrack by composer Danny Elfman and featuring two tracks by Harry Belafonte is instantly recognizable. Waxwork Records is excited to present the complete soundtrack, remastered, and pressed to 180-gram colored vinyl with deluxe packaging."

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

Beetlejuice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Features:

The complete soundtrack remastered

180-gram "Beetlejuice Swirl"-colored vinyl

Artwork By Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative

11"x11" art print

Deluxe packaging

Elfman most recently worked with Burton on the Netflix series Wednesday, with the composer sharing last year what excited him about working on that TV show and on the upcoming Beetlejuice 2.

"I love being a fly on the wall when he's shooting. I'll be doing that in a couple of months, as you may know, on another Tim Burton project," Elfman shared with Deadline in regards to collaborating with Burton on both Wednesday and the Beetlejuice sequel. "That is very exciting, to return to that world."

You can pre-order your copy of the Beetlejuice soundtrack on vinyl now. Beetlejuice 2 is set to hit theaters on September 6th.

