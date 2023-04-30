Bill Hader Reveals Plans for Original Horror Movie

Bill Hader is set to wrap up his Emmy-winning TV series Barry in the coming weeks and the writer, director, and star is gearing up for what comes next. After finally getting a vacation, the Primetime Emmy winner has made it clear that he wants to take to the big screen next. Hader has teased scripts for several movie projects that he has written with hopes of making one of them his next project, both potentially as a director and star. Speaking in an interview, Hader detailed that one of these original scripts he's working on is an original horror movie script, one that is similar in tone to Barry and one that he would actually star in and direct.

"Yeah. I've written [a project] with Duffy Boudreau, one of the writers on the show. He's my best friend from Tulsa," Hader told Deadline. "We've known each other since we were like 18, so you need that on set. You need your friend from Oklahoma who goes, 'Yeah, man. That sucks.' (Laughs) 'You should go again.' Or he watches a cut and is like, 'Well, that just seems corny, man.' (Laughs) You need that guy who really has no skin in the game, has seen as many movies as I have and has read more books than I have, and just acts honestly, but then comes up with great stuff. We wrote a movie that I'd like to make at some point, which is kind of like what everybody usually does. They try to make a little, small thing. And then I have two other ideas. One is kind of hard to describe, and then the other one is Barry-like in tone, but instead of a crime thing, it's like a horror thing."

He continued, "The horror one, I would star in. The other two, as of now, I would not be in. But I've done this before, where I've talked about things, and then once it gets out there, you're almost really jinxing it. So, we'll see. Always, the thing you're concentrating on is the thing that kind of goes well, and then this thing over here that you're half thinking about, that's the thing that [takes off]. I mean, that's what happened with Barry."

Despite an extensive career in Hollywood already, Hader's only horror credit so far is when he played the adult Richie Tozier in IT: Chapter Two. Ever since he began directing episodes of his hit series Barry though, fans have been eager to see him take on a feature film. Add that with the enthusiasm of comedians making horror movies, like Jordan Peele with Get Out and Zach Cregger with Barbarian, and you've got the potential for something really interesting.