Black Mirror Season 6 Episode Details and Cast Revealed

A new batch of Black Mirror episodes are on the way with the upcoming Season 6, with Entertainment Weekly revealing details about what audiences can expect from each installment of the Netflix series. As any fan of the franchise can tell you, it's one thing to read what the premise of the story might be, but it's an entirely different experience actually watching the narrative unfold, so while it's exciting to learn about new scenarios and what performers will be bringing them to life, these details only scratch the surface of what the project has in store for us. Season 6 of Black Mirror is set to premiere on Netflix in June.

The series is described, "The show looks inwards, at the darker aspects of humanity and society. This is done through the theme of technology, hence the second meaning. The black mirror is the screen that rules our lives. Taking contemporary phenomena (ranging from the wild popularity of talent shows on TV to the impact of social media and smartphones on our lives) as a starting point and speculate how such phenomena could/would evolve in the future. Each episode tells a different story with different protagonists and focuses on a different theme."

Entertainment Weekly describes the new episodes:

"Joan is Awful" – The story of an average woman who is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life, in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek. In addition to Hayek, the episode stars Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes, and Himesh Patel. The episode's directed by Ally Pankiw.



"Loch Henry" – A young couple travels to a sleepy Scottish town to work on a genteel nature documentary but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events from the past. It stars Samuel Blenkin, Myha'la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, and Monica Dolan. The episode was directed by Sam Miller.



"Beyond the Sea" – Taking place in an alternate 1969, where two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy. it stars Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton, and Rory Culkin. The episode was directed by John Crowley.



"Mazey Day" – A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident. It stars Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, and Danny Ramirez. The episode was directed by Uta Briesewitz.



"Demon 79" – Set in northern England in 1979, where a meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster. It stars Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley, and David Shields. This marks the only episode of the series that wasn't solely written by series creator Charlie Brooker, as it was co-written by Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali. It's directed by Toby Haynes.

Stay tuned for details on Black Mirror Season 6 before it premieres on Netflix in June.

Are you looking forward to the new episodes? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!