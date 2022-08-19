Black Mirror Season 6 Adds Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek

The long-awaited sixth season of Black Mirror is finally on the way, and casting news continues to pour in about the sci-fi anthology series. Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Rory Culkin, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan have all been revealed to be cast in the series. While not much is known about the episodes, the actors involved spell a promising start. Today, two more exciting names were revealed by Variety. Eternals star Salma Hayek and Schitt's Creek alum Annie Murphy will both be a part of Black Mirror's sixth season.

One thing that fans can expect from the sixth season of Black Mirror is more episodes. The fifth season only had three episodes, "Striking Vipers," "Smithereens," and "Rachel, Jack, and Ashley, Too." The reason behind the three-year wait for more episodes is due to creator Charlie Brooker feeling there have been enough disturbing real-world events over the last few years to want to return to the upsetting world of Black Mirror.

"At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on any of those [Black Mirror episodes]," Brooker shared with Entertainment Weekly back in 2020. "I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh." In the time since the end of the last Black Mirror season, Brooker has worked on Death to 2020, a mockumentary about the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, which he and Netflix followed up with Death to 2021 and Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!.

You can read the synopsis for Black Mirror below:

The show looks inwards, at the darker aspects of humanity and society. This is done through the theme of technology, hence the second meaning. The black mirror is the screen that rules our lives. Taking contemporary phenomena (ranging from the wild popularity of talent shows on TV to the impact of social media and smartphones on our lives) as a starting point and speculate how such phenomena could/would evolve in the future. Each episode tells a different story with different protagonists and focuses on a different theme.

Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming sixth season of Black Mirror.