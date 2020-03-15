Blumhouse Suspends Secret Thriller Movie With Issa Rae and Ashton Kutcher Due to Coronavirus

As people continue to quarantine themselves from the coronavirus, numerous productions continue to be put on hold. Tons of movie productions have been halted or delayed, and the list is only growing. The latest bit of news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed earlier today that the mysterious Blumhouse thriller titled Vengeance is the latest movie to go on hiatus over COVID-19 concerns. The movie, which was “shooting under the radar,” is supposed to be the directorial feature debut of B.J. Novak, who is best known for playing Ryan Howard on The Office.

According to the report, the movie was two weeks into filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the crew members were informed of the production delay today, March 14th. Not only is Novak directing the movie, but he also penned the script and will be featured in the film. Other cast members include Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, and Boyd Holbrook.

As for Jason Blum, the producer has plenty of upcoming projects, including Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Recently, the horror mogul discussed the underperformance of some of Blumhouse’s latest films, including Black Christmas, Ma, and Happy Death Day 2U.

“You learn more from movies that don’t work than from movies that do. We learned our company is not built to rush,” Blum began. “You can’t do ‘no money’ and fast. You gotta do ‘no money’ and ‘no release date.’ To back into a release date with a low budget is a recipe for disaster.”

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has delayed production. Riverdale has delayed production. The Batman‘s production has halted. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is delayed while the film’s director awaits test results. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year’s SXSW was also canceled. Here’s a current list of the television productions that have been shut down, and here’s a list of the films that have been postponed.

For those who are worried about the spread of the new coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.