Child's Play TV Series Recruits Fiona Dourif to Reprise Her Cult of Chucky Role

In a movie that shouldn't surprise hardcore fans of the Chucky movies, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that actress Fiona Dourif, daughter of franchise star Brad, is set to appear in the upcoming Child's Play TV series. Fiona will be reprising her role of Nica, the character she played in the previous two Chucky movies, 2013's Curse of Chucky and 2017's Cult of Chucky. She will appear alongside her father, once again voicing the doll, with Jennifer Tilly reprising her role of Tiffany. Child's Play creator Don Mancini is spearheading the television series which will pick up from the ongoing film series, and seemingly ignore the 2019 reboot of the property.

As viewers may recall, Cult of Chucky (the most recent movie in the series) took things into an insane new realm as Chucky had figured out a way to split himself across multiple killer dolls. The film's ending also brought things to a new level after Fiona's Nica was ALSO possessed by Chucky, his first time back in a human body since 1987's original movie following multiple attempts to posses persons throughout the series. It was previously reported that the series, simply titled Child's Play, will be released this year on SYFY and USA Network.

"Don (Mancini) wrote an awesome show. He's showrunning it, and he had a great writer's room," Producer Nick Antosca previously told io9. "I'm cautious about talking details, but we're working on it every day. As a Chucky fan, I'll just say I'm over the moon that Brad Dourif is back as Chucky, as well as some other familiar characters, and that I think fans are going to love where Don is taking it — and new audiences as well. It's scary, it's really funny, and it's very smart. Nobody knows Chucky better than he does, and he's pushing the boundaries yet again. I can't wait for everyone to see it."

The official description for the Child's Play TV series reads: "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Other cast members that will appear in the series include none other than Devon Sawa plus Zackary Arthur (Transparent) Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN 15), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless) as the series' "four young leads."