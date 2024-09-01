Smile 2’s Official Runtime Revealed

The Smile franchise continues with the arrival of and now, we know just how long the chilling horror sequel will keep a smile on audiences faces while they’re in the theater. According to Bloody Disgusting, Smile 2 has an official runtime of 2 hours and 1 minute, not including credits, making it just slightly longer than 2022/s Smile.

In Smile 2, “About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Sky is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.”

Smile 2 stars, in addition to Scott, Kyle Gallner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Dylan Gelula, Raul Castillo, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley. The film is directed by Parker Finn.

Finn previously told ComicBook that he never expected Smile to become a franchise and was surprised when the first film became a hit, leading to the possibility of a sequel.

“I made Smile to, of course, be self-contained, tell its whole own story,” Finn said in 2022. “I didn’t think in a million years that there would be such a demand for a sequel. But having said that, I think there are definitely things inside of the film that remain purposefully unexplored that would be very exciting to dive into, and also things that I didn’t get a chance to do on the first one for either budget constraints or if it didn’t quite fit in the story that I think would be really exciting.”

He continued, “I still feel that I never want to overtly just repeat myself or do the same thing I just did, but I think that there could be a really exciting way for there to be more in the world of Smile, but something very unexpected and surprising for an audience with a lot of tricks up its sleeves.”

Who is Returning for Smile 2?

Thus far, only Gallner’s Joel is confirmed to be returning for Smile 2 in a significant role. Kal Penn, who portrayed Dr. Desai in the first film, has previously indicated that he will not be returning for the sequel.

“As far as I know, I’m not in the sequel. But I would obviously say ‘yes’ if they called,” Penn explained in an interview with Screen Rant earlier this year. “That was a blast, that movie. I think originally it was called ‘There’s Something Wrong With Rose’ and it was this lower budget horror. movie. I thought the script was awesome, and I’m from New Jersey, we shot mostly in New Jersey, so it seemed very cool. And I like horror. And then, the way it kind of blew up, I was so excited and so happy for, obviously, the cast, and Sosie [Bacon], and the director, but just the idea that horror fans were like, ‘All right, that’s the movie,’ that we didn’t even think was gonna go theatrical, and then it did. So, I’m excited for the second one, as a fan.’”

Smile 2 is set to open in theaters on October 18th.