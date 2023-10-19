Chucky Just Crossed Over With A Major Horror Franchise

Spoilers for this week's Chucky follow! Chucky creator Don Mancini has not shied away from his interest in a crossover. A hope for something with Chucky and Freddy Krueger has been well publicized, but the Chucky TV series has crossed over with a different horror franchise in its latest episode...just not how you think. Longtime fans of the Chucky series will recall a scene at the opening of Bride of Chucky, where a series of evidence lockers are revealed all containing items from other major horror franchises, implying that Chucky exists in a world where the events of Halloween, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street also exist. Chucky's latest crossover is done in a similar vein, with the killer doll appearing at 112 Ocean Avenue in Amityville, New York, aka The Amityville Horror house.

Though this is the third episode of Chucky season 3, it flashes back a little to give some context about why Chucky is actually in The White House. In short, having been part of the exorcism in Chucky season 2, he's had Christianity infect his body and as a result has fallen out of favor with the voodoo god, Damballa, who gave him his power to inhabit the doll back in the original Child's Play. Due to that, Chucky is now aging in his doll body. In order to win favor with Damballa again Chucky must do some killing, a major act of evil.

Chucky and Caroline are on a mission to grant him favor with Damballa again, so he decides to head to The Amityville Horror house, site of the actual murder of the DeFeo family. Thinking that he's found himself in an evil place he kills more people in this one spot than Ron DeFeo did previously. Spoiler, it doesn't work, eventually leading Chucky to The White House. For what it's worth, Chucky and co. weren't really at The Amityville Horror house, just a location and home that looks...pretty similar!

So how is Chucky able to do this? Even though The Amityville Horror was a popular book that spawned its own feature film franchise, the name "Amityville" and the specific house from the true crime story are not protected by that copyright. As a result, this has lead "Amityville" to become a larger term that any filmmaker can use at their own disposal, paving the way for Chucky's use here.

It's also worth noting that while standing outside The Amityville Horror house, Chucky makes referneces to other "evil" Dutch colonial houses, citing both Twin Peaks and "Elm Street." Don Mancini's openness for a Chucky vs Freddy Krueger couldn't be more clear now though as another direct reference to the events of A Nightmare on Elm Street has been planted in the series. The ball is in your court, Freddy.

When does the next episode of Chucky come out?

NBCUniversal previously confirmed that Chucky season 3 would have a different release strategy, with only four episodes premiering this OCtober and the final four episodes of Chucky season 3 premiering in 2024. The

New episodes of Chucky season 3 premiere on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET. Like previous seasons, Chucky season 3 is eight episodes in total, but only four of them will air this year, so only two are left in 2023. The final four episodes of Chucky season 3 will premiere in 2024, with no specific timeframe revealed yet.

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.

The cast for Chucky includes Zackary Arthur as Jake Webber, Bjorgvin Arnarson as Devon Lopez, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Taylor, Barbara Alyn Woods as Michelle Cross, Devon Sawa as the President of the United States, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, Fiona Dourif as Nica, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.

In Chucky's unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world – America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season.