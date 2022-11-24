Chucky Creator Confirms Crossover Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)

Ever since the days of Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman and House of Dracula, horror movie characters have been crossing over in some form. The potential hasn't really been explored all that much in recent years, though fans were gifted Alien vs Predator, Freddy vs Jason, and Sadako vs. Kayako (a battle of the spirits from Ringu and The Grudge) to mixed results. One character that has always felt ripe for a title match against another character is Chucky, and series creator Don Mancini has long been vocal about the potential for it all. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the season 2 finale of the Chucky TV series, Mancini confirmed to us that crossover talks are not just pie-in-the-sky ideas, but something that is actively being considered.

"You probably read or heard about how I've always wanted to do a Freddy versus Chucky crossover. I think that would be really fun," Mancini confirmed. "But now that we're doing well in this different medium at Universal, there are other Universal owned monsters that theoretically could be at our disposal. So, it's something that we do talk about. I'll put it that way....I won't say too much about it, but stay tuned. It's definitely an interest of mine, as well."

So who might Chucky crossover over with if Universal's stable of beasts are at their disposal? Naturally the entire class of Classic Monsters seem to have a lot of potential, especially since Universal seems very open to letting the likes of Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and The Mummy be used in a variety of ways. Universal is also home to the Psycho movie franchise as well as a big piece of King Kong, though considering the size of Chucky, perhaps someone smaller is more likely.

Universal is also home to a host of movies produced by Blumhouse like Insidious, The Purge, and Happy Death Day. Blumhouse also has the upcoming M3GAN, a new spin on the killer doll subgenre which Chucky has been ruling for thirty years. We asked Don if the potential for that crossover had been considered after the new killer doll movie went viral with its first trailer, he replied: "I haven't seen the movie. All I've seen is what everyone else has seen and that's very fun. I wouldn't be opposed to it."

