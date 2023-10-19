Chucky Finally Reveals Why He's in The White House

Chucky spoilers follow! Even before Chucky season 3 premiered fans weren't sure what to think of his new location, The White House. It wasn't entirely clear why Chucky was there or how it happened, but we knew that Chucky had a plan and needed to kill at least six people in The White House...just for reasons unknown. Now we finally know why Chucky is in The White House and for fans that have been along for the ride from the beginning, it's a reason that not only makes a lot of sense but also ties the entire Chucky mythology together.

As Chucky viewers may recall, season 2 of Chucky took place at the Catholic School of the Incarnate Lord, and in the end Chucky was captured by the protagonists and an exorcism performed on his little doll body. While on the run in Chucky season 3 however he starts to notice something unusual...his hair is falling out....he's aging. After consulting the Voodoo for Dummies book (first seen in Bride of Chucky) and visiting a witch doctor (which is more literal than you might think), Chucky realizes that he has fallen out of favor with Damballa, and it's all rooted in what happened last season.

When asked by the doctor if he's been worhsipping any other entities, he notes that he's been a "Damballic" for forty years, he's told that he's been "infected with Christian magic" with Catholicism as its source. As a result, he's lost favor with Damballa, meaning that he's now aging and must commit an act of unspeakable evil to regain favor.

Damballa in Chucky explained:

Chucky and Damballa go all the way back to 1988's Child's Play, wherein he uses the voodoo magic of the deity to transfer his body into the Good Guy doll. A specific chant is heard in the film a few times, and across most of the rest of the franchise, "Ade due Damballa. Give me the power I beg of you..." In short, Damballa is just the god that Chucky worships, but who gives him his power to continue not only possessing dolls but passing around between them and other hosts in all of the Chucky movies and the Chucky TV show.

(Photo: SYFY)

Why is Chucky in the White House?

Chucky and Caroline are on a mission to grant him favor with Damballa again, so he decides to head to The Amityville Horror house, site of the actual murder of the DeFeo family, thinking if he murders a bunch of people in this evil location that he will regain favor with Damballa. It doesn't work despite the massacre though, leading to Chucky picking an even more evil place, The White House.

Standing outside the gates, Chucky reveals why he picked The White House, saying: "All over the world millions have died because of the decisions made inside those walls. This is the place. I can feel it." How he was able to get inside The White House however is even more sinister, as he ventured into a cemetery and sat near the grave of Joseph Collins, the dead son of Devon Sawa's President Collins. When young Henry notices Chucky, he approaches, prompting Chucky's Good Guy Doll voice to kick in, saying: "Hi, I'm Joseph, wanna play?" By doing so when the Collins family are present to pay their respects to their lost son and sibling, Chucky is able to trick Henry into taking him along with him, believing that he's his little brother come back to be with him.

When does the next episode of Chucky come out?

NBCUniversal previously confirmed that Chucky season 3 would have a different release strategy, with only four episodes premiering this October and the final four episodes of Chucky season 3 premiering in 2024. The first three episodes have now been released meaning only one more episode of Chucky will debut in 2023. The next episode of Chucky season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, October 25 at 9 PM ET. The final four episodes of Chucky season 3 will premiere in 2024, with no specific timeframe revealed yet.

(Photo: SYFY)

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.

The cast for Chucky includes Zackary Arthur as Jake Webber, Bjorgvin Arnarson as Devon Lopez, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Taylor, Barbara Alyn Woods as Michelle Cross, Devon Sawa as the President of the United States, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, Fiona Dourif as Nica, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.

In Chucky's unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world – America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season.