Chucky Fans Stunned by Death in Latest Episode, "Literally Shaking Right Now"
Chucky spoilers follow! Par for the course with Chucky, but the latest episode of the horror TV series has arrived and with it some characters didn't make it out alive. The final minutes of episode 2.06, "He is Risen Indeed," featured Good Chucky attempting to understand his place in the world and if he's actually been cured or if he's still evil. New fan-favorite Nadine tried to comfort him at this point, in where else, the tallest point of the building, only for Chucky to push her from the window. Nadine tumbled to the Earth and fell into the arms of a statue of the Virgin Mary, killing her on impact.
After seeing it happen, Lexy is naturally distraught. To further complicate matters, it's unclear if Good Chucky is actually "Good Chucky" or if a part of him is still very much the Charles Lee Ray that we all know. Following Nadine's death, Chucky laughs his trademark chuckle and adds, "Defenestration, it's always been my favorite M.O." As fans will recall, Chucky has been pushing people out of windows ever since the original Child's Play. Even though people are used to seeing him do this for literally decades, the latest one is a bridge too far. You can see the emotional response to Nadine's death on Chucky below.
Gonna cry
Literally shaking right now, I'm gonna cry— fizzarolli's balloon horse (@TheMoonsAceCard) November 10, 2022
Fly High
Rip my darling girl💔🕊 #chucky pic.twitter.com/oFBkoew3nN— 🗡 (@hcrkness) November 10, 2022
NOO PLZ NO
NO NADINE! THEY KILLED HER OFF. NOO PLZ NO. #chucky— 🐍✈️Alex 🦃 manifest/chucky (@SlitheringAlex) November 10, 2022
Omg
Omg not Nadine dying. Wtf. Good chucky 😭😭😭 we were rooting for you #chucky @ChuckyIsReal pic.twitter.com/jPix0WkvrW— Ray (@OhNoBigBrother) November 10, 2022
NADINE
NADINE NOOO #chucky pic.twitter.com/lpeAVFOXnK— 🦋 (@euphoriajules) November 10, 2022
That was dirty AF
My sweet Nadine got set up for the major okie-doke. That was dirty AF how she was taken out #chucky pic.twitter.com/WVCRgSnvli— CAPRI AU LAIT (@Capri_XXX) November 10, 2022
Sweet baby angel
my sweet literal angel baby girl i miss you so much already #chucky pic.twitter.com/J9L4HCorgB— devon 🎢 CHUCKY SPOILERS (@hackensIasher) November 10, 2022
We'll miss you Nadine
#chucky— TWISTED 🤟🛹GENERATION (@TwstdGeneration) November 10, 2022
Te vamos a extrañar Nadine. Gran personaje. Lexy va a vengar tu muerte. @bellaphant5 pic.twitter.com/CD45m71kj6
NOOOOO
NOT NADINE!!!!! NOT MY GIRL #chucky pic.twitter.com/HkePjdW2Bw— Jaz (@JazzyFe_) November 10, 2022
Can't handle this.
NOT NADINE #CHUCKY pic.twitter.com/NNjwqfTWgZ— emily :) (@Ewobbuffet) November 10, 2022