Chucky Fans Stunned by Death in Latest Episode, "Literally Shaking Right Now"

Chucky spoilers follow! Par for the course with Chucky, but the latest episode of the horror TV series has arrived and with it some characters didn't make it out alive. The final minutes of episode 2.06, "He is Risen Indeed," featured Good Chucky attempting to understand his place in the world and if he's actually been cured or if he's still evil. New fan-favorite Nadine tried to comfort him at this point, in where else, the tallest point of the building, only for Chucky to push her from the window. Nadine tumbled to the Earth and fell into the arms of a statue of the Virgin Mary, killing her on impact.

After seeing it happen, Lexy is naturally distraught. To further complicate matters, it's unclear if Good Chucky is actually "Good Chucky" or if a part of him is still very much the Charles Lee Ray that we all know. Following Nadine's death, Chucky laughs his trademark chuckle and adds, "Defenestration, it's always been my favorite M.O." As fans will recall, Chucky has been pushing people out of windows ever since the original Child's Play. Even though people are used to seeing him do this for literally decades, the latest one is a bridge too far. You can see the emotional response to Nadine's death on Chucky below.