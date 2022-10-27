Here's How Liv Morgan Dies in Chucky

Uh, spoilers follow! As previously confirmed by the hit TV series and the wrestler herself, WWE star Liv Morgan made a special appearance on the latest episode of Chucky. This week's entry, the fourth episode in season two of the hit horror series, is a little different than any of the others. Yes it does feature a continuation of the story teased at the end of last week's episode, with Glen and Glenda reunited with their mother Tiffany/Jennifer Tilly, but it's also framed around a five-act murder mystery with some interruptions from Chucky himself in a sitcom-like set to break down the details. Here is where Liv makes her appearance.

When the fifth act has popped up and the bodies have hit the floor, Chucky interrupts the action to consider some of the mysteries still left unsolved. Who took the bullets out of the gun? Who killer the butler? Chucky introduces Liv as both a WWE champion and one of his biggest fans, prompting her to descent the sitcom staircase and join him on the couch. A kiss she leaves him on the cheek results in a perfect audience "Oooooh" sound effect, with Liv adding that it;s "truly an honor" to join him on his show.. The pair go over the mysteries, with many of Liv's guesses coming out all wrong, with Chucky even telling her "You're not very good at this are you?"

After going back over the events of the mysterious and deeply meta episode, Chucky and liv share a hug and he sits in her lap. This is when the sinister turn begins though and Chucky reveals: "The network's concerned fans might have missed seeing yours truly in action, plus they've probably missed my ten allotted F-bombs." He turns to his new pal and asks "Liv, can you help me out?" Chucky then plays a clip from The Buster Satterfield Show where Morgan said this: "I want Chucky to kill me. It's a dream. I don't want a starring role, I don't want a lead, I just want to be brutally murdered by Chucky."

Chucky then pulls a kitchen knife from his tin overalls, with Liv pleading "Come on now Chucky, you know I was only kidding." He then proceeds to stab her in the stomach, his tiny plastic arms overpowering the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Liv's new friend 'til the end proceeds to stab her ten times in the episode, blood spurting from her stomach and even splashing all over the prestine new Tiffany doll seated nearby. As he said, with nearly every stab he puts into her, Chucky drops an F-bomb.

Satisfied with his work, and Liv Morgan now slumped over onto the floor, Chucky then tells us to tune in next week for his return to the series. Chucky delivers a few last-minute f-bombs too, exceeding his limit and having the broadcast cut off while flipping the bird to the screen.

New episodes of Chucky air Wednesday at 9 PM ET on SYFY and USA Network.