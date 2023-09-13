Chucky Season 3 Clip Reveals Return of Devon Sawa

Peacock is getting ready to release the upcoming third season of Chucky, and fans of the Child's Play franchise are excited to see what happens next. From everything we've seen in the trailer for Chucky Season 3, it looks like another great installment into the legend of Child's Play. Now that the film franchise has taken a step back after attempting a reboot in 2019, the series can enter the spotlight. Chucky Season 3 will be hitting USA Network and other Peacock streaming services next month, and now we have another look at what's to come in the series. Bloody Disgusting has released a new clip from Chucky Season 3 that shows off the return of Devon Sawa, and it's a pretty good look at what's to come in the series. You can check out the clip from Chucky Season 3 down below.

Chucky Season 3 Clip

Devon Sawa is back in the first clip from #Chucky Season 3. pic.twitter.com/2Az0IrV3Uj — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) September 13, 2023

What is Chucky About?

In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America's children's hospitals was foiled in Season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. After having escaped their new Catholic school, can "Jevon" keep their relationship alive and best Chucky once and for all — this time in the nation's capitol?

"The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy," Child's Play and Chucky creator Don Mancini said when announcing season 3. "Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy."

